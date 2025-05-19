Ahead of her red carpet appearance, the actress gave fans a sneak peek of her look.

Actress Mouni Roy is all set to grace the 78th Cannes Film Festival with her much-anticipated red carpet appearance. She will represent the vibrant spirit of Indian Cinema on a global level.

Mouni will be styled by Caroline Couture and adorned with exquisite jewellery from the iconic Chopard collection.

Ahead of her red carpet appearance, the actress gave fans a sneak peek of her look. Taking to her Instagram, she posted a story teasing her majestic ensemble for the evening.



In a selfie, shared by Mouni wore an exquisite layered diamond necklace from Chopard featuring a teardrop pendant, along with a huge sapphire ring. She tagged @chodardbycaroline and Caroline's Couture, hinting that the gown is from Caroline's Couture. For makeup, she chose a dewy base, soft matte nude lips.

Speaking about her second outing at the prestigious festival, a source revealed, “Mouni is super excited to attend the 78th Cannes Film Festival, where she will be seen as one of the chosen Indian celebrities representing India and Indian cinema on the world stage. With the strides Mouni has made — both in the film industry and as a fashion icon — her presence is sure to make an impact.”

