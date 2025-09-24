Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics

India’s very own Darling Diva, Mouni Roy, continues her unstoppable rise as a global fashion icon, this time making waves at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. From Paris to London and now Milan, Mouni is fast becoming a fixture at the world’s biggest fashion events, turning heads with every appearance and effortlessly positioning herself as India’s true representation in Western high fashion. With an innate sense of style that blends elegance, edge, and experimentation, she is not only stealing the spotlight but also bridging the fashion gap between India and the West, one iconic look at a time.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Sep 24, 2025, 03:54 PM IST

Mouni Roy’s stunning look at Milan Fashion Week grabs global spotlight - See pics
India’s very own Darling Diva, Mouni Roy, continues her unstoppable rise as a global fashion icon, this time making waves at the ongoing Milan Fashion Week. From Paris to London and now Milan, Mouni is fast becoming a fixture at the world’s biggest fashion events, turning heads with every appearance and effortlessly positioning herself as India’s true representation in Western high fashion. With an innate sense of style that blends elegance, edge, and experimentation, she is not only stealing the spotlight but also bridging the fashion gap between India and the West, one iconic look at a time.

Mouni Roy kickstarted her Milan Fashion Week sojourn with a Dhruv Kapoor ensemble from his fall-winter 25-26 collection, which presented a modern-meets-artisan aesthetic, a striking blend of textures, patterns, and silhouettes. Mouni's pick for the designer's show was a loose, voluminous blouse in small red-and-white checkered print, billowing full sleeves with a slight puff at the shoulders and cuffs that gather at the wrists, creating a relaxed, yet structured look. She paired this with a patterned wrap-style asymmetrical hem skirt, offering movement and fluidity while walking. Mouni added pointy knee-length leather boots to accentuate her look, while she left her hair open, looking gorgeous, as always expected from her.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt turns heads in bold black fur coat from Gucci's latest ‘La Famiglia’ Collection at Milan Fashion Week - See pics

Check Out Her Look Below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Her collaboration with homegrown designers on global stages showcases not just her personal style evolution but also her commitment to shining the spotlight on Indian talent internationally. In doing so, Mouni Roy is not just attending fashion weeks but making a statement, proving that Indian fashion has a seat at the global table. And with every step down the cobbled streets of Milan, she reminds us exactly why she’s fashion’s most adored Darling Diva.

ALSO READ: In pics: Mouni Roy turns hears in thigh-high slit black dress at Cannes 2025

