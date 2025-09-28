Mouni Roy birthday: How Naagin star stays picture-perfect every day, from neem paste to malai; secrets behind her radiant skin

On her birthday, we explore Mouni Roy’s skincare routine, uncovering the natural beauty practices and habits that keep her skin flawless, radiant, and youthful.

Embracing natural ingredients

Mouni Roy’s skincare regimen is deeply rooted in natural beauty practices. She frequently incorporates traditional ingredients such as malai (cream) and neem paste into her daily routine. Malai helps moisturise the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and nourished, while neem paste has antibacterial properties that help prevent breakouts and maintain clear skin.

In addition to these, Mouni also uses aloe vera gel, known for its soothing and healing benefits, along with milk and turmeric, which are celebrated for their anti-inflammatory and brightening properties. She believes in combining these natural ingredients to create a gentle yet effective skincare ritual. Her use of these ingredients not only enhances her skin’s glow but also ensures long-term skin health, proving that simplicity often works better than chemical-laden products.

Hydration, sun protection, and lifestyle

Mouni emphasises that healthy skin is not just about topical treatments. She drinks 8-10 glasses of water daily, which helps flush out toxins and keeps her skin plump and elastic. She also follows a strict sunscreen routine, never skipping it even on cloudy days, protecting her skin from harmful UV rays and environmental damage.

Besides these habits, Mouni maintains a balanced diet, practices yoga, and gets adequate sleep; all of which contribute to her luminous complexion. Her approach is a perfect blend of nature, self-care, and consistency, inspiring fans to adopt healthier skincare habits.

By following these natural and mindful practices, anyone can work towards achieving a glowing, healthy, and youthful complexion like Mouni Roy’s.