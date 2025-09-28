Mouni Roy birthday: How Naagin star stays picture-perfect every day, from neem paste to malai; secrets behind her radiant skin

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘grey in my beard’ birthday joke wins hearts, but daughter Raha steals all the limelight
Who is Justice Aruna Jagadeesan appointed to probe actor Vijay's rally stampede in Tamil Nadu?
PM Modi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg, recalls his deep bond with Assam: ‘His music will...’
Bhagat Singh birth anniversary: From Bobby Deol to Ajay Devgn, actors who reimagined freedom fighter's life on screen
Mithun Manhas appointed as new BCCI president, succeeds Roger Binny
Mann ki Baat: PM Modi hails RSS; urges people to buy khadi on Gandhi Jayanti
Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik apologises to Awez Darbar's father Ismail Darbar after son using abusive language on Bigg Boss 19: Watch
Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers
Karur Stampede: TVK leader Vijay announces Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia to victim's families; PM Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin also declare financial aid
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
LIFESTYLE
On her birthday, we explore Mouni Roy’s skincare routine, uncovering the natural beauty practices and habits that keep her skin flawless, radiant, and youthful.
Mouni Roy’s skincare regimen is deeply rooted in natural beauty practices. She frequently incorporates traditional ingredients such as malai (cream) and neem paste into her daily routine. Malai helps moisturise the skin, leaving it soft, supple, and nourished, while neem paste has antibacterial properties that help prevent breakouts and maintain clear skin.
In addition to these, Mouni also uses aloe vera gel, known for its soothing and healing benefits, along with milk and turmeric, which are celebrated for their anti-inflammatory and brightening properties. She believes in combining these natural ingredients to create a gentle yet effective skincare ritual. Her use of these ingredients not only enhances her skin’s glow but also ensures long-term skin health, proving that simplicity often works better than chemical-laden products.
Mouni emphasises that healthy skin is not just about topical treatments. She drinks 8-10 glasses of water daily, which helps flush out toxins and keeps her skin plump and elastic. She also follows a strict sunscreen routine, never skipping it even on cloudy days, protecting her skin from harmful UV rays and environmental damage.
Besides these habits, Mouni maintains a balanced diet, practices yoga, and gets adequate sleep; all of which contribute to her luminous complexion. Her approach is a perfect blend of nature, self-care, and consistency, inspiring fans to adopt healthier skincare habits.
By following these natural and mindful practices, anyone can work towards achieving a glowing, healthy, and youthful complexion like Mouni Roy’s.