Motivational speaker Mayurdhwajsinh Parmar considers 'responsibility' a major tool of an individual's success

Ever wondered what makes entrepreneurs and other influential people successful? Well, they can take responsibility in any given situation. When you are aware of taking initiatives in the projects, you know how to lead the game.

Throwing light on how to become a successful person in any field, Gujarat’s inspiring figure and motivational speaker Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar spills some beans on the courage of taking responsibility to achieve success.

The motivational speaker says that weak minds escape challenges and find excuses to not work, whereas the strong minds transform the challenges into opportunities. “It is all about going and growing through any phase of life to achieve success”, quotes Mayurdhwaj.

Additionally, he even stated that taking responsibilities boosts confidence, and one must not shy away from leading any project given to him or her. According to him, giving 100 per cent and focusing more on the effort than the output is of utmost importance.

Considered as the Yuvraj of the Kanjari state in Gujarat, Mayurdhwajsinh J Parmar has also been associated with many social works. Being a social worker, he has time and again emphasized the need for education and why it is important to create employment opportunities.

Apart from this, Mayurdhwaj suggests that teamwork and collective efforts are equally responsible for the success of any individual. If we look, no individual reaches the pinnacle of success without anyone’s help or support.

His deeds done for society are a reflection of his father, Jaydrathsinh Ji Parmar. Learning the best qualities from his father, Mayurdhwaj strives to become a better human being. “My goal is to inspire people with my words and bring a positive impact on society”, he said.

Amidst the rising cases of coronavirus once again, the social worker and his team have always made sure to help the needy people in any capacity. Earlier Mayurdhwajsinh Parmar has initiated several donations for the poor people and has donated money as well as essential commodities to those in need.

As of now, the second wave of the deadly virus has disrupted the country. Looking at the situation, the social worker requests everyone to stay indoors. He and his team have also been instrumental in helping people who are facing a financial crunch in these dire times.

