Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes, status, quotes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share with your Mom

Photo credit: Pixabay

Yes, it is the mother who never forgets to help us with our objectives, requirements, demands, and tantrums in order to improve our lives. With Mother's Day quickly approaching, don't forget to prepare or do something special for her to show her that her daughters and sons really care.

If nothing else, make sure to leave her a sweet message to show her that you care about her and want to see her happy.

In India, Mother's Day is observed on the second Sunday in May; this year's date is May 8, 2022.

Here are few messages you may share with your mother via WhatsApp, Facebook on this Mother's day:

-I hope to be a mother like you, strong, loving, devoted, inspiring, wonderful, and cool. Thank you mom for everything that you have done. I thank god for having you as part of my life, today what I have become it's because of you.

-Especially for you on Mother's Day. The very best of wishes come with this message here for this is such a special day that comes but once a year.

-Thank you seems very small to say when I think about all the sacrifices you have made for me. I love you, dearest Mommy. Happy Mothers Day to you.

-My heartfelt wish for you on Mother's Day is that you are healthy, happy, and loved each and every single day.

-I'm so lucky to have you as my mother ... I am sure no one else would have put up with me this long

-Your arms were always open when I needed a hug. Your heart understood when I needed a friend. -Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson. Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly. Happy Mother's Day!

-Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Happy Mother's Day!