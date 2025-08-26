Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
On the 115th anniversary of Mother Teresa's birth, here are some timeless quotes about love and peace that continue to inspire generations.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 11:27 AM IST

August 26, 2025, marks the 115th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa. She was a saintly figure whose life, filled with love and compassion, continues to inspire millions across the world. Born in Albania in 1910, she dedicated her entire life to serving the poor, sick, and abandoned. Over her lifetime, Mother Teresa received many honours, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, and India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. To honour her legacy, here are some of her most inspiring quotes on love and peace.

READ MORE: Mother Teresa: All you need to know about her life and work

Inspirational quotes by Mother Teresa

  • If you judge people, you have no time to love them.
  • Peace begins with a smile.
  • Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person.
  • Life is a song, sing it. Life is a struggle; accept it.
  • I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot; together we can do great things.
  • What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight; build it anyway.
  • The hunger for love is much more difficult to remove than the hunger for bread.
  • God is everywhere, and in everything, and without Him, we cannot exist.
  • God doesn't require us to succeed; he only requires that we try.
  • If you want to change the world, go home and love your family.
  • It's not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.
  • I have found the paradox that if you love until it hurts, there can be no more hurt, only more love.
  • The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved.
  • Do ordinary things with extraordinary love.
  • Kind words can be short and easy to speak, but their echoes are truly endless.
  • Joy is prayer; joy is strength: joy is love; joy is a net of love by which you can catch souls.
  • God speaks in the silence of the heart.
  • Go out into the world today and love the people you meet. Let your presence spread new light in the hearts of people.
  • Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.

READ MORE: Mother Teresa: Key moments in the life of Saint Teresa of Calcutta

  • Never worry about numbers. Help one person at a time, and always start with the person nearest you.
  • We do not need guns and bombs to bring peace; we need love and compassion.
  • Jesus said Love one another. He didn’t say love the whole world.
  • The fruit of love is service, which is compassion in action.
  • True love is love that causes us pain, that hurts, and yet brings us joy. That is why we must pray to God and ask Him to give us the courage to love.
  • If we really want to love, we must learn how to forgive.
  • A life not lived for others is not a life.
