Mother Teresa's Birthday: Inspiring quotes on love and peace to remember her legacy
LIFESTYLE
On the 115th anniversary of Mother Teresa's birth, here are some timeless quotes about love and peace that continue to inspire generations.
August 26, 2025, marks the 115th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa. She was a saintly figure whose life, filled with love and compassion, continues to inspire millions across the world. Born in Albania in 1910, she dedicated her entire life to serving the poor, sick, and abandoned. Over her lifetime, Mother Teresa received many honours, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, and India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna. To honour her legacy, here are some of her most inspiring quotes on love and peace.
