Mother’s Day is a special day to celebrate and appreciate mothers all around the world. In 2025, Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 11. It is a day to honour mothers for their love, care, and support. Whether they are biological mothers, stepmothers, or mother figures, this day is a time to say "thank you" for everything they do.

Mother’s Day 2025: History

The history of Mother’s Day dates back to ancient times when festivals were held to honour motherhood. However, the modern version of Mother’s Day started in the early 20th century in the United States. It was first celebrated in 1908 by Anna Jarvis, who wanted to honour her own mother. She worked hard to make it an official holiday, and in 1914, Mother’s Day became a national holiday in the U.S.

Since then, it has spread to many countries around the world. The day is celebrated in different ways, but the main idea remains the same: to appreciate mothers for their hard work and love.

Mother’s Day 2025: Significance

Mother’s Day is significant because it gives everyone the chance to show their gratitude. It’s a day to reflect on how much mothers contribute to our lives. They are the ones who care for us, teach us, and shape us into who we are. The day encourages us to show love and appreciation, not just with gifts, but with words and actions that make mothers feel special.

Gift Ideas

Looking for the perfect gift for your mom? Here are some thoughtful ideas:

Personalised gifts: A custom photo frame with a picture of a special moment, or a personalised mug or necklace.

A relaxing spa day: Give your mom the gift of relaxation with a spa treatment, or create a spa experience at home with candles, bath salts, and oils.

Cook her favourite meal: Take the stress off her by cooking her favourite dish or breakfast in bed.

Handmade gifts: A hand-made card, craft, or even a heartfelt letter can go a long way in making her feel special.

A day out: Plan a fun day out with her, whether it's a trip to her favourite park, a shopping spree, or a movie she has been wanting to watch.

