Meet Keshav Banerjee, the man who discovered MS Dhoni, brain behind CSK skipper's success, he lives in…

Vicky Kaushal reveals what would it take for him and Katrina Kaif to do a film together: 'Ghar aake conflict ho jaaega'

Isha Ambani backed cash strapped startup to pay salaries 'batch-wise', writes email to employees

India's most successful actress has earned Rs 4000 crore at box office; its not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Nayanthara

This engineer turned his WhatsApp group into Rs 6400 crore company; how it caught Mukesh Ambani's eye

Teachers' Day 2023: 7 best on-screen portrayals of mentors in Bollywood

Richest cricketers of Pakistan

Popular Bollywood actors with Pakistan connection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Aditya L1 Mission: Why no scientists were allowed to wear perfume? The real reason will stun you

Chandrayaan 3 Update: Vikram lander hops on the Moon and lands safely once again

Jawan advance booking to break all records? Over 6 lakh tickets already sold for Shah Rukh Khan's film

Step inside Hema Malini's Mumbai home with antique living area, dance hall, portraits of Dharmendra, Esha Deol, Ahana

Mother’s Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with a heartfelt gif

Every year, Mother's Day is celebrated to honour the unique tie between a child and their mother and to recall the altruistic nature of motherhood.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2022, 08:49 AM IST

For Mother's Day, which is commemorated on May 8th this year, Google has designed a unique doodle that includes a gorgeous animated GIF to commemorate the occasion. An ever-changing series of pastel and earthen-hued photos of a child and her mother's hands are shown on four slides. Each of them is washing their hands while also reading braille and caring for a plant at the same time. The Google doodle also contains a love emoji and a message wishing mothers a happy Mother's Day.

Also, Read: Mother’s Day 2022: Wishes, status, quotes, messages and WhatsApp greetings to share with your Mom

It is customary to celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May every year. The event will take place on May 10th this year. Mother's Day is celebrated all around the world as a way for people to express their gratitude for the selfless activities that their mothers have carried out for them.

Mother's Day is celebrated on a different day in every nation. When it comes to Mother's Day, the United Kingdom celebrates it on the fourth Sunday in March, which recalls the Christian holiday of Mothering Sunday.

Founder of Mother's Day, former US President Woodrow Wilson, signed a proclamation in 1914 designating the second Sunday in May as a national holiday, laying the groundwork for the celebration.

Doodles are short-lived variations of Google's logo that are used to mark different festivals, events, and the birth or death anniversaries of important historical figures, among other things.

This Kapoor family scion gave 25 flop films in a row, was still called superstar, not Rishi Kapoor, his last film...

Wordle 808 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 5

Natural to hold G20 event in every part of country: PM Modi dismisses China's objections over Kashmir

Chandrayaan-3 update: Vikram Lander soft lands on Moon again, here's why it did a 'hop experiment'

DNA TV Show: Why Chinese President Xi Jinping not attending G20 Summit in India

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

