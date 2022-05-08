Mother’s Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with a heartfelt gif

Every year, Mother's Day is celebrated to honour the unique tie between a child and their mother and to recall the altruistic nature of motherhood.

For Mother's Day, which is commemorated on May 8th this year, Google has designed a unique doodle that includes a gorgeous animated GIF to commemorate the occasion. An ever-changing series of pastel and earthen-hued photos of a child and her mother's hands are shown on four slides. Each of them is washing their hands while also reading braille and caring for a plant at the same time. The Google doodle also contains a love emoji and a message wishing mothers a happy Mother's Day.

It is customary to celebrate Mother's Day on the second Sunday in May every year. The event will take place on May 10th this year. Mother's Day is celebrated all around the world as a way for people to express their gratitude for the selfless activities that their mothers have carried out for them.

Mother's Day is celebrated on a different day in every nation. When it comes to Mother's Day, the United Kingdom celebrates it on the fourth Sunday in March, which recalls the Christian holiday of Mothering Sunday.

Founder of Mother's Day, former US President Woodrow Wilson, signed a proclamation in 1914 designating the second Sunday in May as a national holiday, laying the groundwork for the celebration.

Doodles are short-lived variations of Google's logo that are used to mark different festivals, events, and the birth or death anniversaries of important historical figures, among other things.