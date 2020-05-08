Mother's Day 2020: WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook messages, quotes to make your mother feel special

One person in our lives who always takes care of us, no matter how close or far we are.

She is the one who never forgets to serve us for our priorities, needs, demands, and tantrums to make our lives better, yes, its the mother. With Mother's Day soon approaching, do not forget to plan or do something special for her to make her feel that yes their daughters and sons do care about her.

If nothing else, then do not forget to leave her with a sweet message to make realise that you think about her and want to see her happy.

Mother's Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May in India, this year the date is May 10, 2020.

Here are few messages for the different equations you may share with your mother via WhatsApp, Facebook on this Mother's day:

I hope to be a mother like you, strong, loving, devoted, inspiring, wonderful, and cool. Thank you momi for everything that you have done. I thank god for having you as part of my life, today what I have become it's because of you. Especially for you on Mother's Day. The very best of wishes come with this message here for this is such a special day that comes but once a year. Thank you seems very small to say when I think about all the sacrifices you have made for me. I love you, dearest Mommy. Happy Mothers Day to you. My heartfelt wish for you on Mother's Day is that you are healthy, happy, and loved each and every single day. I'm so lucky to have you as my mother ... I am sure no one else would have put up with me this long

If you are away from her:

All my life I kept wishing to grow older so I could finally move out and do my own thing. But now I wish I could just turn back time to be a child and hug my mom again.

I cried endlessly when you weren't there, but I promise that I won’t let tears mar the smiles that you’ve given me always.

Hoping to see you soon. Take care. Happy Mother's Day!

If you've been fighting with her

Mom as I'm growing up each day, I've realised that I fight with you so much.

Even when all you want is for me to win the fight with the demon inside my head.

I love you mom. Happy Mother's Day!

If you're a chaotic teen

You hear my pain when everyone else goes deaf

You always make smile when I think I can't.

You listen to my secrets and make them yours.

You give me a hug when I can't find my voice.

You wipe away the tears that the world makes me weep.

You mean more to me than you'll ever know.

You're my best friend and angel mother.

Happy Mother's Day Mom!

If you're sorry for what you did

I'm sorry for the things I've doneThat put you through so much, not fun

I'm sorry for bad times gone past,Those times are regretful, not a blast

You are my mother, this much is truealso a friend who's there when I'm blue

I wish more times I would have listened to you,To not mouth off and be so rude

It's taken me this long to seeThat we've taken you for granted,All of us, not just me.

You've always been there through good times and bad,Never once have you left us, much like dad

Most of all I wanted to say,We all love you, respect you, and thank you for all what you gave us.

We love you. A very Happy mother's day!

For your mother-in-law

Thank you mom for the amazing person you brought up and I married.

One day I'm sure he/she will realise what you are to him/her.

I know it's hard, but I'll always try and love him/her the same way you did.

Wish you a very amazing Mother's Day and be prepared, we're showing up tonight.

We love you!

If you're a grown man

I'm a son to an amazing mother, a husband to a beautiful wife

and will be a parent of an enormously little person someday.

I know I never say it, but I want you to know that I'm what you made me, all the same.

I know there's nothing that can be done to pay your sacrifices but

I will try being a blend of you and dad. I will try being a father who is motherly.

Thank you Maa!

If you are a grown daughter

I know we don't talk much, I'm always involved or I act that I am,

But I want you to know that I miss you, your tactics and your cover ups.

Thank you for all the unwanted advises which now are starting to make sense,

You're are an incredible person and I want my children to think of me as the same,

And for that I'll have to be you. I can't promise, but I'll try.

Take care. I love you and I'll see you soon!

If you're a mother-to-be

Before you were a Mom -

You slept as late as you wanted and never worried about how late you got into bed. You cleaned your house and never tripped over toys or forgot words to a lullaby.

You never worried about how poisonous can plants be or never thought about immunizations.

You had never been puked on - pooped on - spit on - chewed on, or peed on. You had complete control of your mind and My thoughts.

You never looked into teary eyes and cried, never got gloriously happy over a simple grin.

You never held a sleeping baby just because I didn't want to put it down. You never felt your heart break into a million pieces when you couldn't stop the hurt.

You never knew that something so small could affect your life so much.

You never knew that I could love someone so much. You never knew you would love being a Mom.

Now, your daughter is at the same stage you were. And will try being the best of you.

Thank you Mom, Love you always.

If she is growing old

Your hands are now twisting with age and years of work,

Your hand now needs my gentle touch to rub away the hurt.

Your hands are more beautiful than anything can be.

Your hands are the reason I am me.

Happy Mother's Day mom!

Thank you mom!

Your arms were always open when I needed a hug. Your heart understood when I needed a friend. Your gentle eyes were stern when I needed a lesson. Your strength and love has guided me and gave me wings to fly. Happy Mother's Day!

Mothers hold their children's hands for a short while, but their hearts forever. Happy Mother's Day!