Mother's Day 2020: Simplest way to thank your mom on this day

Mother's Day is a dedication to the sacred bond between a mother and her child, the child who she will always protect, fight for, sacrifice, and love unconditionally.

A mother's unconditional love knows no bounds. We all feel indebted towards our mothers for all the sacrifices she makes as she raises us with love and care. But very few of us manage to express our love and gratitude for the same.

As Mother's Day is here, take this day as an opportunity to express your affection toward her. Here are a few ways by which you can show your love amid this lockdown...

1. Cook for her

Keeping your mom out of the kitchen by cooking a meal or two for her on Mother's Day will give her a well-deserved break. She'll welcome the change and appreciate it because she's usually the one doing all the cooking. Right? Cook her a hearty breakfast or special dinner, she will be thrilled.

2. Indulge her

Treating mom to a spa day or a relaxation of her choice is a good way to see that she gets the pampering she may be too busy to indulge in on her own. Since we are under lockdown, bookings are not open but you can surely treat her with some pampering at home. It can be a simple foot massage or hair spa.

3. A handwritten note

Nothing in this world can replace the magic of handwritten notes. In the time of WhatsApp messages, Facebook stickers, and TikTok videos, a handwritten note has its own charm. Write a small letter to her, thank her for all her selfless gesture, trust me, she will be thrilled.

You can give this handwritten note with bed tea or secretly keep in her room.

4. Help her in household work

Yes, you read it right! We are amid an epidemic and cleanliness is one way to beat the deadly virus. While every day your mothers struggle hard to sanitise your home, on mother's day, you can help her with household work and give her little break.

No matter what you do on mother's day, your mom will love it, especially since it was chosen with care.