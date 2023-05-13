'Mother's are heart of every situation': BK Sister Jayanti, Director, Brahmakumaris European Union

Mother is an incredible gift of God who brings life to this Universe. On this Mother's Day, BK Sister Jayanti, Director , Brahmakumaris European Union gave a special message to admire the Motherhood.

She said, "Mothers are absolutely the heart of every situation. They are remembered as the creators which is beautiful." She further said that Mothers are beyond the creators. She said, "To create something doesn't take a long time, but sustenance of what's been created takes forever, so that it can last forever. So just think about the amount of sustenance that each one of us have from our physical mothers, one who gave us the physical birth."

She further emphasized the importance of mothers and said that, "when we step along our way, our mothers sustained us, they nurtured us, they loved us, they cared for us. They even gave up their sleeps for us while in certain cases, they gave up their food for us so that as children, we would be able to enjoy the food that we need for our nourishment." Apart from the physical nourishment, she shared that our physical mothers also nurtured our spirits , sustained us through all the ups and downs, the hardships and joys that life inevitably brings."

Explaining their importance, Sister Jayanti said that , "it's so important to honour our physical mothers knowing that she gave physical sustenance and nurture, but also she was the one who held our hand as we cried through all our troubles. She said that Our Mothers did everything to support us whatever it was. Their tears were with our tears supporting us, sustaining us, giving us love and making us smile again, So that we can come out of those tears and be able to face the world again with the smile."

Telling about the supreme mother she said that," i also want to remember that one up above the supreme mother. In fact we forgot that mother and we make many mistakes, lost in the darkness and then at some point, there was someone who picked us up out of that darkness and gave us fresh insights and new awareness so that we were able to continue." She emphasized that it was the supreme mother who helped us in all our ups and downs.

She further said that, "A mother whether physical or the one above is always ready to forgive us and help us to go beyond whatever mistakes we may have made, when having been lost we are once again found by the supreme mother." She said that, "A mother doesn't say to us why did you get lost, why did you get dirty. Rather the mother just simply takes us up and embraces us with her love, washes us and makes us clean, holds us again and then help us to come closer to our father with that sweetness and love and so the spritual supreme mother is a very important personality in our life."

She invited us to have faith in the almighty supreme mother just like a child has faith in childhood. She said ,"if we turned to that one supreme mother then we know that mother is always going to be looking after us, sustain us and protect us , no matter what all adversities come all our way."

Moving further, she remembers Mother Earth on this Mother's day and said that , "Today also I want to honour Mother Earth who has also sustained us for millions of years, from the Beginning of the time till now even when our actions have been highly aggressive and very toxic. Mother nature has been harmed in huge amount by all our actions collectively, yet still, it is providing us with all the food, air, water and all that we need for life."

In her summarising address, she said that, " All of these mothers are responsible for allowing us to be here with abundance and bounty. I hope that not this just one day but everyday we will honour our physical mothers, our spiritual supreme mother and also the mother nature so that we continue to experience that support that we have been given for all this time.

On this special day, She called upon every individual to experience Motherhood by spreading love & care. She said, "it's our turn to become mothers too and I include brothers within it too because this spirit of care, nurture and support is something that every human being can surely give it to others too." Welcoming all of us to the motherhood together, Sister Jayanti gave the message to fill this universe with the incomparable love that a Mother give to a child so that there arises no hatred on this earth.