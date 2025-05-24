All workplaces are challenging in their own ways. But not many come close to the hurdles posed by working at the most remote post office in the world. That job requires braving freezing temperatures and being in a place that has way more penguins that humans.

All workplaces are challenging in their own ways. But not many come close to the hurdles posed by working at the most remote post office in the world. That job requires braving freezing temperatures and being in a place that has way more penguins that humans. Sounds tough, doesn't it? But it has its perks as well. Let us tell you more about this interesting place.

Location

Port Lockroy, located in the Antarctic, houses the southernmost post office in the world -- better known as the Penguin Post Office. Port Lockroy is situated on Goudier Island off the Antarctic Peninsula, which is renowned for its mesmerising mountain views and gentoo penguins. The outpost is part of the British Antarctic Territory.

81 years in operation

Port Lockroy has three main buildings. The largest of those is Bransfield House, which consists of a living museum, the Penguin Post Office, and a small yet very popular gift shop. Port Lockroy is said to be the most visited site in the whole of Antarctica, annually bringing in thousands of tourists interested in Antarctic travel and wildlife.

The Penguin Post Office is managed by the UK's Antarctic Heritage Trust. In February this year, the iconic office marked its 81st year in operation.

What's work like?

Well, you might get tricked into thinking that there must be little work at this unique post office. But mind you, about 70,000 postcards are sent each year to more than 100 countries.

In an interaction with Ends of the Earth, Sarah Auffret, a former staff member at Port Lockroy, shared what it's like working at the Penguin Post Office. "Sending a postcard costs one US dollar, no matter the destination. The team frank the mail by hand - on a busy day, there can be more than 1,000 postcards."

Open season

Port Lockroy is open to visitors during the Antarctic summer season -- from November to March. It welcomes up to 18,000 visitors per season, who are drawn by its fascinating mix of history, remoteness, and of course, penguins!