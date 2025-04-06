2025 marks the ninth edition of the list, which ranks 199 countries and territories using data from 20 sources, including taxation authorities, the United Nation's Human Development Index (HDI) and the World Happiness Report (WHR).

Nomad Capitalist -- a consultancy firm based in Dubai -- has unveiled its Nomad Passport Index for 2025, where it ranks the passports of countries from around the world.

The index ranks passports based on several factors such as visa-free travel, global reputation, taxation, freedom to hold dual citizenship, and personal freedom.

Want to guess which country took the top spot on the list? It's Ireland!

This is the first time that the European country has the number one rank solely to itself as it had shared the position with Luxembourg and Sweden back in 2020.

Top 10 passports

Ireland was given a total score of 109. It was closely followed by Switzerland and Greece (tied at the second position with a score of 108.5), Portugal (108), and Malta and Italy (tied with a score of 107.5).

Other countries in the Top 10 were Norway, Luxembourg, Finland, Iceland, New Zealand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

India has been ranked 148th with a score of 47.5 as it tied with the East African country Comoros.

9th edition of index

What sets the Nomad Passport Index apart is that it not only takes into account the number of countries you can visit but also the quality of life you can have with a certain country's passport.

2025 marks the ninth edition of the list, which ranks 199 countries and territories using data from 20 sources, including taxation authorities, the United Nation's Human Development Index (HDI) and the World Happiness Report (WHR).