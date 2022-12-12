Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

This is the world's most expensive pineapple which costs Rs 1 lakh, know its speciality

This pineapple is grown in specially designed pits heated by a winter supply of fresh decomposing manure and an emergency backup heater.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

This is the world's most expensive pineapple which costs Rs 1 lakh, know its speciality
This is the world's most expensive pineapple which costs Rs 1 lakh, know its speciality (Photo: Heligan)

Pineapple is a good source of Vitamin C, antioxidants and minerals like manganese and potassium. We all eat this vitamin-rich fruit, especially in winter. But there is a variety of this fruit which everyone can not afford. 

According to a BBC report, the Heligan pineapple costs about 1,000 pounds sterling (Rs 1 lakh) each due to the hours of work it takes to grow. It takes around two to three years for a crop to be ready. The fruit is named after the garden where they are grown in England's Cornwall -- The Lost Gardens of Heligan.

According to a website dedicated to the high-profile fruit, it was brought to Britain in 1819. But the horticulturists soon realised that the country's climate is not good for pineapple cultivation. So, they devised a trick - by designing special wooden pit-shaped pots and adding fresh supply of decomposing manure to nourish it and a backup heater. The heat warms the air that enters the pits through vents in the wall.

"Pineapples are a very labour intensive fruit to grow. With the man hours it has taken to look after the pineapple, transport costs of manure, maintenance of the pineapple pits and other little bits and pieces, each pineapple would probably cost us in excess of 1,000 pounds," a Heligan spokesperson told the BBC.

READ | Who is supermodel Georgina Rodriguez, girlfriend of star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who bashed Portugal’s coach?

"Now that we have learned the correct Victorian techniques, it's a really rewarding process for our gardeners and visitors alike," the spokesperson further added.

The Heligan website said that Queen Elizabeth II was gifted the second pineapple ever grown at the Victorian greenhouse. These pineapples are an eclectic mix of plants gifted to Heligan from Kew Gardens and rare individuals acquired from the Caribbean, the website added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.