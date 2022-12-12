This is the world's most expensive pineapple which costs Rs 1 lakh, know its speciality (Photo: Heligan)

Pineapple is a good source of Vitamin C, antioxidants and minerals like manganese and potassium. We all eat this vitamin-rich fruit, especially in winter. But there is a variety of this fruit which everyone can not afford.

According to a BBC report, the Heligan pineapple costs about 1,000 pounds sterling (Rs 1 lakh) each due to the hours of work it takes to grow. It takes around two to three years for a crop to be ready. The fruit is named after the garden where they are grown in England's Cornwall -- The Lost Gardens of Heligan.

According to a website dedicated to the high-profile fruit, it was brought to Britain in 1819. But the horticulturists soon realised that the country's climate is not good for pineapple cultivation. So, they devised a trick - by designing special wooden pit-shaped pots and adding fresh supply of decomposing manure to nourish it and a backup heater. The heat warms the air that enters the pits through vents in the wall.

"Pineapples are a very labour intensive fruit to grow. With the man hours it has taken to look after the pineapple, transport costs of manure, maintenance of the pineapple pits and other little bits and pieces, each pineapple would probably cost us in excess of 1,000 pounds," a Heligan spokesperson told the BBC.

"Now that we have learned the correct Victorian techniques, it's a really rewarding process for our gardeners and visitors alike," the spokesperson further added.

The Heligan website said that Queen Elizabeth II was gifted the second pineapple ever grown at the Victorian greenhouse. These pineapples are an eclectic mix of plants gifted to Heligan from Kew Gardens and rare individuals acquired from the Caribbean, the website added.