Morning vs Evening Workouts: Deepika Padukone’s trainer reveals ideal time to exercise for better results

Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala suggests that the best time to work out is whenever you can consistently engage in enjoyable exercise, as it builds strength, relieves stress, and improves overall health.

When it comes to fitness, some enjoy early workouts that boost their energy for the day, while others prefer evening sessions to unwind after work. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, recently shared her expert view on this age-old debate. Her advice is simple yet powerful, 'The best time to exercise is when you can stay consistent.'

The right time

Yasmin believes that the perfect time to work out varies for each individual. Some people find mornings ideal, as exercising early kickstarts metabolism, increases alertness, and sets a positive tone for the day.

On the other hand, many prefer evening workouts, as the body is warmer, muscles are more flexible, and energy levels are usually higher. After a long day, exercise can also help melt away stress, improve your mood, and help you sleep better at night.

Consistency is the real secret

According to Yasmin, the real success in fitness lies in consistency. It doesn’t matter whether you exercise at sunrise or after sunset; what matters is sticking to it.

Tips to choose your ideal workout time

If you’re confused about whether to exercise in the morning or evening, ask yourself these questions:

When does exercise fit best into your daily schedule?

At what time does your body feel most energetic?

Can you maintain this timing consistently, even on busy days?

Once you identify your most natural time slot, make it your dedicated fitness hour and protect it like an important appointment.

How much exercise is enough?

Health experts recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate activity or 75-150 minutes of exercise per week, along with 2 strength-training sessions. Children should get at least 60 minutes of daily activity. Simple activities like walking, cycling, or even dancing can help you reach these goals effortlessly.

