Morning vs Evening Workouts: Deepika Padukone’s trainer reveals ideal time to exercise for better results

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station
Zohran Mamdani's fiery FIRST victory speech: Takes sharp jibe at Donald Trump, says, 'Have four words for you...'; quotes Jawaharlal Nehru
How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them
Virat Kohli birthday: When Anushka Sharma gushed over marrying him, 'During the first six months...'
West Bengal SSC Result 2025: Higher Secondary teacher results to be declared on November 7? Here's all you need to know
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out: Know SBI Clerk Mains Exam date 2025, qualifying marks, admit card release date
UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH
LIFESTYLE
Celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala suggests that the best time to work out is whenever you can consistently engage in enjoyable exercise, as it builds strength, relieves stress, and improves overall health.
When it comes to fitness, some enjoy early workouts that boost their energy for the day, while others prefer evening sessions to unwind after work. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who trains Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, recently shared her expert view on this age-old debate. Her advice is simple yet powerful, 'The best time to exercise is when you can stay consistent.'
Yasmin believes that the perfect time to work out varies for each individual. Some people find mornings ideal, as exercising early kickstarts metabolism, increases alertness, and sets a positive tone for the day.
On the other hand, many prefer evening workouts, as the body is warmer, muscles are more flexible, and energy levels are usually higher. After a long day, exercise can also help melt away stress, improve your mood, and help you sleep better at night.
According to Yasmin, the real success in fitness lies in consistency. It doesn’t matter whether you exercise at sunrise or after sunset; what matters is sticking to it.
ALSO READ: No time for the gym? Try Deepika Padukone's 10-minute Pilates routine at home, and check its benefits
Once you identify your most natural time slot, make it your dedicated fitness hour and protect it like an important appointment.
Health experts recommend 150-300 minutes of moderate activity or 75-150 minutes of exercise per week, along with 2 strength-training sessions. Children should get at least 60 minutes of daily activity. Simple activities like walking, cycling, or even dancing can help you reach these goals effortlessly.
ALSO READ: Helen’s weight-loss transformation at 86 wins Bollywood’s popular fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala’s heart, celebrity trainer says, 'She could barely...'