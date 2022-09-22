Search icon
Morning skincare ritual: natural skincare with kitchen ingredients for an amazing glow

You actually don't need much of expensive products to get glowing skin. In fact, you can get it just by using the ingredients present in your kitchen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

DIY for healthy and glowing skin.

We always take our night skincare routine quite seriously, but often forget about our morning rituals which are equally important for our skin. A skincare routine is nothing but just a way of feeding food to get healthy and glowing skin. There are a lot of people who do not take care of their skin because they feel, they don't have all the necessary products. But you actually don't need much of expensive products to get healthy glowing skin. In fact, you can get good skin just but using the ingredients present in your kitchen. 

You can make these DIY easily without spending a million bucks. 

Cleansing- Take some milk and some honey, and mix them together. Now take a cotton ball and apply it evenly to your face and neck. Massage it for 60 seconds and rinse. The lactic acid in milk helps to gently cleanse your skin and honey retains moisture. The lactic acid in milk helps to gently cleanse your skin and honey retains moisture.

Exfoliating- If you are suffering from dull skin, then you can exfoliate your face with this brightening scrub. You can easily make rice flour, by grinding some rice into powder. Gently scrub this paste on your face in gentle circular motions and wash it off. The mild exfoliation will help remove impurities and is also great for fading pigmentation.

Tonning- Toners are a great add-on product as they balance the pH levels of your skin. We are using rose water, but you can try green tea instead too by soaking one green tea bag in a cup of hot water and then letting it cool before application. Spritz on some of your handmade rose water and pat it in with your hands. 

Moisturizing- Moisturizing your face is essential to keep it healthy. Take some aloe vera gel add a few drops of olive oil and mix well. You can use store-bought aloe or extract it fresh from an aloe leaf, by slicing it in half and scooping out the pulp. Take a dollop of this homemade moisturizer and apply it to your face. Aloe vera boosts collagen, and facial scars, and treats acne, while olive oil moisturizes skin and gives your skin a glow. 

Remove makeup- Never forget to take your makeup off before doing it. Almond oil is great for removing all kinds of makeup, including waterproof products. It also fades acne scars, reverses sun damage, treats dry skin and the list goes on. And you need not worry about irritating your skin.

