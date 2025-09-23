Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating

Acidity is caused by excess stomach acid and can lead to discomfort like heartburn. A healthy morning routine, including drinking warm water, avoiding coffee on an empty stomach, and staying upright after meals can help manage and prevent acidity effectively.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Morning routine for acidity: 5 effective habits to get rid of heartburn, bloating
Acidity is a normal stomach condition that occurs when your stomach produces excess acid. Now, acidity is a common problem for everybody because of their poor lifestyle. When acidity starts to rise into your throat or food pipe, it causes a burning sensation called heartburn or acid reflux. 

Steps for morning routine to beat acidity:- 

1. Drink Warm Water Right After Waking Up:

After waking up, your stomach has had its long rest. Therefore, you should drink warm water, not cold. That helps your stomach to be clean and balance your acid.

2. Avoid Coffee or Tea Immediately:

When your stomach is empty, and you drink tea or coffee, there is a high chance of acidity. Try to first eat something, and then you can have these things.

3. Eat a Light and Healthy Breakfast:

Eat those foods which make you feel light. Try to avoid foods that trigger acidity, like spicy, fried, or heavy foods, early in the morning. Include foods like oatmeal, bananas, toast, and yoghurt.

4. Move Your Body Gently:

To prevent gas or bloating, you can take a walk when you feel acidity. If you do extreme exercises, it can produce acid in your stomach.

5. Stay Upright After Eating:

Right after eating a meal, don’t lie down immediately. Try to sit or walk for at least 30 minutes.

Lifestyle Tips Beyond the Morning:-

Avoid eating large meals late at night. And limit spicy, oily, and fried foods. Reduce caffeine, alcohol, chocolate, and peppermint if they trigger your digestive health. Manage your daily stress by doing these things, such as exercise, good sleep, and relaxation.

Also read:- Navratri 2025: 7 time-tested unani tips for healthy feasting meals

Acidity can make mornings uncomfortable. Try to make easy changes that help you feel better. Drinking warm water, eating a light breakfast, moving gently, and staying calm can help stop acidity and keep your stomach healthy. Follow these steps to feel fresh and free from acidity.

