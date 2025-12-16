FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...

MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside

Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh beats Allu Arjun, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan on second Monday but fails to outperform….

Explained: How VB G RAM G differs from MNREGA in funding, duration and purpose? How new rural jobs scheme changes rules of employment?

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma seek blessings from Premanand Maharaj ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, here's what spritual guru advises them, watch

THIS billionaire becomes first-ever to hit USD 600 billion net worth, not Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett or Mukesh Ambani, he is...

Vijay Diwas Special: How 8 submariners sank Pakistan's war machine?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee?

DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

DC Players Auction IPL 2026: David Miller joins DC for Rs 2 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more

Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style

2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home

Moringa latte is a healthy, caffeine-free coffee alternative rich in vitamins and antioxidants. It boosts immunity, energy, and digestion and is easy to make at home, hot or cold.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 02:41 PM IST

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Moringa latte has become a favourite among health enthusiasts as a natural alternative to coffee. Unlike regular coffee, which contains high caffeine levels that can sometimes cause jitters or disrupt sleep, a moringa latte provides a gentle energy boost. The main ingredient of this drink is moringa powder, which is a very nutrient-dense leaf coming with extremely high amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. The green drink is gaining popularity not only because of its taste but above all through the health benefits it is said to bring, such as immunity boost, more energy and general health support.

Health benefits of moringa latte:

Moringa leaves are a source of a good amount of vitamins A, C and E, together with calcium, potassium and iron. The combination of these nutrients makes it possible for the body to combat oxidative stress, improve the health of bones, and support the heart. Moreover, moringa is recognised for its anti-inflammatory effects, which can help alleviate inflammation in the body. Regular consumption of a moringa latte might increase mental alertness, speed up metabolism and enhance digestion as well. If someone wants to cut back on caffeine but still enjoys a warm and soothing drink, a moringa latte is the answer for them, as it is a very good solution.

Also read: Don’t ignore these 5 tell-tale signs to replace your geyser: Leaks, strange noises, rusty water and more

How to make a moringa latte at home:

Preparing a moringa latte is a breeze. First, heat a cup of milk or plant-based milk. Then, take a teaspoon of moringa powder and whisk it into the milk until it is completely mixed. You may add a natural sweetener like honey or maple syrup according to your preference. For additional flavour, you can sprinkle a little bit of cinnamon, nutmeg or cocoa powder on top. Others might even go for a drop of vanilla extract for a more decadent flavour. This drink is so adaptable that it can be consumed super hot, warm or cold, which makes it perfect for any time of the day.

Moringa latte is not merely a fashionable beverage; it is a drink that provides health benefits and taste support to your daily wellness. It's simple to make and the comprehensive health advantages it brings, Moringa latte can also be very easily accepted as a routine in your morning or afternoon. By shifting from coffee to a moringa latte, one will be able to have a warm, stimulating drink with no caffeine-related issues and, at the same time, feed the body in a natural way.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee?
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol wreaks havoc, causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty look promising, but...
Border 2 teaser: Sunny Deol causes mayhem in 1971 Indo-Pak war
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma, Philippines makes BIG claim on his father Sajid Akram
MAJOR update on Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Naveed Akram out of coma
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 BIG UPDATE: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today at mcc.nic.in; Check details inside
UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 seat allotment result to be announced today
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law; Here's look at her education qualifications, family background, net worth and more
Who is Bettina Anderson? Donald Trump's soon-to-be daughter-in-law
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Kartik Sharma to Auqib Nabi: 5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
5 uncapped Indians who could draw big bids in IPL 2026 mini-auction
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, here's a look at her early life, educational qualifications, love story and more
Who is Rania Al Abdullah? From Apple employee to wife of King Abdullah II of Jor
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru, Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, and more who tied the knot in style
2025 Celebrity Weddings of the year
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know about her education qualification, career, net worth, more
Meet Mallika Sagar, one of the most important faces of IPL auction room; Know ab
From Vihaan Malhotra to Kanishk Chouhan: Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Here's look at 5 India U-19 players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement