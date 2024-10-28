Based in Rajkot, the Sadbhavana Old Age Home has earned a reputation for its dedication to serving the elderly, blending devotion, charity and social welfare initiatives.

Renowned spiritual leader and Ramcharitmanas exponent Morari Bapu is set to deliver a Ramkatha in Rajkot to raise funds for the Sadbhavana Old Age Home. This katha aims to support the welfare of the elderly and promote environmental conservation across the state.

The Ramkatha will take place at the Race Course ground in Rajkot from November 23 to December 1, with all proceeds going towards supporting the elderly and tree planting efforts.

Morari Bapu has dedicated his life to spreading the teachings of Lord Rama and the Ramayana. The Ramkatha at Rajkot will be his 947th Ramkatha. Morari Bapu’s commitment to social causes is well-known as he actively supports various initiatives aimed at uplifting marginalised communities and promoting education. His teachings emphasise love, compassion and humanity and continue to inspire millions around the world.

The Sadbhavana Old Age Home family invites everyone to participate in the Ramkatha with the spirit of contributing towards a noble cause.