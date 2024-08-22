Moonrise Time Today: City-wise moonrise timings for Kajari Teej, Sankashti Chaturthi Puja

The rituals of Kajari Teej and Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi are believed to bring blessings and relief, integral to Hindu traditions.

Moon Rise Time Today: August 22, 2024, is significant for devotees observing Kajari Teej and Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi. Both festivals involve specific moonrise timings that are crucial for the rituals. Kajari Teej, celebrated primarily by women in North India, is part of the Teej trio and involves fasting and prayers for marital bliss. Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi, dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is observed with a fast from sunrise until moonrise, seeking relief from obstacles. Here's a look at the city-wise moonrise timings for today.

Kajari Teej 2024

Kajari Teej is celebrated mainly by women in North Indian states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. This festival is part of the Teej trio, which also includes Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej. Kajari Teej, also known as Badi Teej, typically occurs three days after Raksha Bandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. It falls during the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month in the North Indian calendar and the Krishna Paksha of the Shravana month in the South Indian calendar. Despite calendar differences, Kajari Teej is observed on the same day across traditions.

The festival is rooted in folklore, symbolizing the longing of women separated from their husbands. Rituals include fasting and Rudra Abhishek Puja, where women seek blessings from Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for a long and happy marriage.

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi 2024

Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi, observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom. This monthly festival is significant for devotees who fast and perform rituals to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. This year, Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi falls on August 22. The Chaturthi Tithi starts at 1:46 PM and ends at 10:38 AM on August 23. Devotees fast from sunrise until moonrise, breaking their fast upon sighting the moon. The fast is believed to bring relief from difficulties and fulfill desires.

City-wise Moonrise Timings