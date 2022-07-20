Monsoon season 2022: Know how to take care of your pets during rainy weather

Pixabay

You must keep your pet safe while it's raining. Monsoon is the season when humidity, rains, and heat can all be a problem for your furry friends. If you're having trouble taking care of your dog or cat during the rainy season, check out our helpful instructions on how to do so



Nutrition-

Tummy upsets are common in this weather so pet food for monsoon should be light and nutritious. The cold may discourage your pets from visiting their water bowls as often, so make sure they are well hydrated. Avoid tap water to reduce the risk of water-borne disease. Keep their bowls washed and clean to prevent infections. Make sure their diet is balanced and has sufficient fiber to keep their tummies happy.

Grooming-



Along with a good diet, regular grooming is essential during monsoons. The humid weather can mean a damp coat for your furry friend and that's never a good idea. To prevent skin issues, proper grooming sessions must be undertaken. These are just some basic tips to ensure the dogs stay healthy and happy during the rainy season. Add lots of cuddles to the above list, and your pet dog will always be joyful. A key to ensuring your pet’s coat is thoroughly dry after a bath is to prevent skin issues. With this in mind, it’s worth making an appointment at your nearest HUFT spa for a groom.

Walk-



Since your dog's paws are almost constantly touching the ground, they are exposed to dirt and pathogen-causing germs, viruses, and other microorganisms. Shoes or boots designed for dogs can help shield their paws, but if your dog dislikes wearing doggie shoes, make sure to thoroughly clean their paws with warm water and a towel after every walk.

Tick and Flea attacks-



Insects like ticks and fleas become more active in warm, humid weather, and these bothersome parasites can expose the dog to a range of dangerous diseases. So, it's crucial to keep your dog's resting area tidy and clear of insects like ticks, fleas, and mosquitoes. Their bedding needs to be dry and should be replaced frequently. Some preventative strategies include using anti-tick shampoos and collars on pets. Additionally, tick powders and sprays are also excellent at killing and deterring these pests.

Vaccination / Proper health check-ups-



Like humans, even our pets are extremely vulnerable to skin infections and other health issues in the rainy season.

Firstly, ensure regular health check-ups are done by a qualified vet whenever the season changes. Secondly, provide deworming vaccination when required.