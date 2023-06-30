Monsoon health: 5 essential tips to combat fungal infections

Monsoon is a season loved by many for its refreshing showers and cool breeze. However, along with the rain, this season brings with it a host of health concerns, particularly fungal infections. The increased moisture and humidity during monsoon create an ideal breeding ground for fungi, leading to various skin and nail infections. To stay fit and healthy during this season, here are five essential tips to combat fungal infections.

Keep your skin dry: Excessive moisture can lead to fungal growth on the skin. Make sure to dry yourself thoroughly after getting wet in the rain. Pay special attention to areas that are prone to fungal infections, such as between the toes, under the breasts, and in the groin region. Use a soft towel to dry these areas gently and effectively.

Wear breathable clothing: Opt for loose-fitting, breathable fabrics like cotton and linen. These materials allow air circulation, keeping your skin dry and preventing fungal infections. Avoid wearing tight or synthetic clothing, as they trap moisture and increase the risk of fungal growth.

Maintain personal hygiene: Good personal hygiene plays a crucial role in preventing fungal infections. Take a shower with an antifungal soap regularly, especially after getting drenched in the rain. Keep your nails short and clean to avoid fungal infections in the nail bed. Avoid sharing personal items like towels and clothes to minimize the risk of infection.

Use antifungal powders: Dusting antifungal powders, particularly in areas prone to excessive sweating, can help keep the skin dry and inhibit fungal growth. Apply powder between your toes, under the breasts, and in the groin area to reduce moisture and maintain hygiene. Choose powders that contain ingredients like clotrimazole or miconazole for effective protection.

Stay hydrated and eat a balanced diet: Drinking an adequate amount of water helps flush out toxins from the body and keeps your skin healthy. Additionally, consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals boosts your immune system, making it more resilient against fungal infections. Include foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and probiotics in your diet to strengthen your body's defense mechanisms.

