Want to remain healthy in Monsoon 2022? Don't ignore these 5 food habits

After the hot and humid summer, we are all waiting for the monsoon to arrive. The monsoon rain will bring a sigh of relief to all from the constant glare of the mighty sun. With rain and cold breezes, the monsoon will also bring a lot of viral and fungal infections like cold and cough, viral fever etc.

To avoid any illness during monsoon it is important to take good care of your health. How to take good care of your health without spending too much money you ask?

It is very simple! You can keep yourself and your loved ones from any illness By bringing minor adjustments to your food habits, you can very easily boost your immunity and be healthy.

What are the food habits to include in the diet during monsoon?

Fluids

Drinking the right amount of fluids is very essential in maintaining your health. Now when we talk about fluids the first that comes to mind is water. Drinking water is very important for better health, good skin and hair but drinking safe and potable water is equally important. Intake of warm water, freshly made kadha, concoctions, herbal tea, etc helps to rehydrate and maintain electrolyte balance, detoxifies the system and is essential for building a robust immune system.

Fruits

Consumption of seasonal fruits like Jamun, pears, plum, cherries, peaches, papaya, apples, and pomegranates helps in filling the need for nutrients like vitamins A, C, antioxidants, and fibre.

Spices

Various spices and herbs like turmeric, ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg help to prevent-- anti-inflammatory, antifungal, antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-bacterial and boost our immunity system. Adding these spices to your cooking during monsoon weather will uplift your overall health.

Nuts

Nuts and seeds such as dates, almonds, and walnuts are a good idea, no matter what the season. They are loaded with proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Vegetables

Eating vegetables is very important for a healthy body in every season. For monsoon, though, you can add vegetables like spinach, a good source of vitamins A, E, and C, beta carotene, folic acid, and fibre. Bitter gourds, rich in Vitamin C, and antiviral. Cucumber, a great source of water to keep you hydrated, it gives a fibre boost to avoid constipation. Vitamin K in cucumber helps blood clot and keep your bones healthy. Vitamin A helps to boost your immune system.

