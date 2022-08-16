Are pets at risk of getting monkeypox? Health expert has this to say

According to a report this week in The Lancet, researchers learned it's possible after detecting a case of monkeypox in a dog in Paris, France.

According to the case study, the dog's owners, two males who engage in sexual activity, may have given the dog the virus. Their Italian dog developed sores twelve days after first showing signs.

Some pet owners are concerned about whether their pets might be at risk as US health officials work to curb the monkeypox outbreak.

The dog and its owners may have shared a bed when the dog became ill, according to the study's authors. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox can be spread via contact with bedsheets and other materials.

Monkeypox can infect pets, according to a study published in The Lancet, although it's uncommon, according to medical professionals.

Cats, guinea pigs, and hamsters have not yet been reported to carry the virus, but research reveals that mice and rabbits can contract it, according to Dr. Lori Teller, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

According to the CDC, a monkeypox outbreak in the United States in 2003 also revealed that prairie dogs could catch the virus. According to the CDC, symptoms of virus in pets can include weakness, lack of appetite, coughing, dry or mucous nasal discharges, bloating, and fever.

Teller noted that it's crucial to remember that these are frequent symptoms of many respiratory disorders or viral infections.

Even the identifying symptoms of monkeypox, which can resemble pimples or blisters, "can look like so many things," she noted.

The CDC advises individuals to contact their veterinarian for a professional evaluation if a rash or two other clinical signs show up on a pet within 21 days of exposure.

What to do if a pet has monkeypox?

Health professionals advise keeping a pet away from other animals and limiting direct contact with people for at least 21 days if signs of monkeypox are likely or proven.

According to CDC recommendations, owners should often wash their hands and wear personal protective equipment including gloves, eye protection, a well-fitting mask, and a disposable gown when caring for or cleaning up after infected animals.

The agency advises wearing clothing that completely covers the skin if a disposable gown is not available. Remove and wash the infected clothing right away after handling the animal and its personal belongings. Other safety measures include cleaning bedding, enclosures, and food bowls after direct contact, as well as allocating a covered garbage can to dispose of contaminated waste.

Teller advised owners to limit direct physical contact with their pets. However, she encouraged owners to take their pets for walks.

What not to do if a pet is infected

Health professionals advise citizens to avoid surrendering, euthanizing, or abandoning pets that have been exposed to or have been diagnosed with monkeypox.

Teller claimed that despite the extremely low risk, many people abandoned their pets during Covid and urged them to avoid doing the same during an outbreak of monkeypox.

The CDC also advises against using hand sanitizer, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, counter-cleaning wipes, chemical disinfectants, or other cleaners while wiping or bathing a pet.

Precautions to take:

Teller suggests having a friend or relative care for the pet in a different facility if it was not infected while the person with monkeypox stays in isolation for the course of their infection.

If the person who has monkeypox had close contact with the animal, such as stroking, cuddling, hugging, kissing, licking, combining sleeping spaces, and sharing food, the CDC does not advise leaving the pet with another keeper.

For a period of 21 days following close contact, pets should remain indoors and away from both people and other animals. The CDC urges having a household member take care of the pet if at all possible.

Teller recommended washing hands both before and after caring for healthy pets if an infected pet owner was required to do so during isolation.

The CDC urged owners to take precautions to prevent their pets from unintentionally coming into contact with infected clothes, including sheets, towels, and clothing. The owner's skin or any exposed rashes should not have come into direct contact with the pet's food, toys, bedding, or other belongings.