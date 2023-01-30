Search icon
Monday motivation with Malaika Arora's wheel yoga session to relieve stress and tension, watch video

In the video, Malaika Arora can be seen kickstarting her day with a fitness high with the help of a yoga wheel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

File photo

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast who is a dedicated practitioner of yoga. Malaika rarely misses a day of practising yoga, and Mumbai paparazzi frequently catch her outside of her studio. Malaika has a wealth of yoga-related knowledge and advice on her Instagram page.

Malaika keeps her Instagram followers updated about yoga and health-related topics by posting snippets from her yoga sessions and outlining the advantages of a routine.

On January 30, Malaika shared a video from her studio using a wheel and practising a yoga asana would help in "releasing negative emotions" and relieving stress and tension from your mind and body.

On January 30, Malaika posted a video from her studio Instagram profile demonstrating how performing a yoga asana while utilising a wheel might help you "release negative feelings" and de-stress your body and mind.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DIVA YOGA (@thedivayoga)

"Practicing yoga with a wheel can help you in releasing any negative emotions you may be holding onto. It helps open up your heart chakra also known as the Anahata chakra," Malaika added a caption to the Instagram video in which she uses a wheel to illustrate a yoga pose.

In order to further highlight the advantages of exercise, she wrote, "It allows you to relieve stress and tension from your mind and body. It is a great way to improve flexibility, enhance the range of motion and strengthen the spine."

