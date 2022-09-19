Search icon
Monday motivation: 6 ways to deal with office pressure

Few steps to kick start your Monday same as Sunday with a balanced lifestyle.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 01:28 PM IST

Mondays are the toughest day of the week, especially if you are a working person. In today's hectic schedule we don't get enough time to look after ourselves. But we can't entirely put the blame only on our work culture because it is all about time management and balanced life. A person who is not focusing on leading a balanced life will never get the motivation to do things rightly and energetically. 

Here are a few steps to kick start your Monday same as Sunday.  

 1. Don’t live for the weekends- Studies show people who are stressed at work tend to be much happier on the weekend. So don’t only look forward to Saturday and Sunday. Try to spread out the joy and plan something fun during the week, like a movie night with pals.

2. Treat Sunday as a day of rest- It’s really important to keep a balance between your work and personal life. Keep Sunday for yourself. Take proper rest and pamper yourself. Go out for some refreshments as it will help you gather all the motivation for Monday.

3. Maintain sleep cycle- Sticking to the same sleep schedule can help you adjust to the shift back to work days from your carefree weekend. Plus, keeping a regular sleep schedule all week can help you feel rested and energized, and doing so is great for your mood in general.

4. Plan ahead Sunday night- Plan your Monday layout properly. Decide your outfit and healthy breakfast and lunch for the morning. Set an alarm before going to bed and avoid sleeping late so that you could wake up energetically on time.

5. And wake up early on Monday- Waking up before you usually do on a Monday means you can have some “you” time before your shift. Boost metabolism and jump-start the day with a hearty breakfast. Also, go for a walk and medicate to refresh your cluttered mind.

6. Generate good vibes- You can generate good vibes through music and otherwise, while getting ready for work, listen to some good music to boost your mind. It calms your mind down and keeps you in a happy state.

 

