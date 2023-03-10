Mona Mehta, Shaila Merchant, Swati Piramal: Meet Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's super rich relatives, their net worth

File Photo

Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are one of the richest people in the world. The Ambani family leads a luxurious lifestyle and makes sure to live life king-size. But not only the Ambani family, their 'samadhis' (in-laws) are also one of the most successful people. Today, we will tell you all about the samadhis of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, their details, net worth, and other details.

Isha Ambani's mother-in-law Swati Piramal

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is married to businessman Anand Piramal. Anand Piramal is the son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal. Born on March 28, 1956, Swati Ajay Piramal is a well-known scientist and industrialist. Swati Piramal is the vice chairperson of Piramal Group, which has interests in pharmaceuticals, financial services, and real estate. According to media reports, Swati Piramal’s net worth is around USD 4.5 billion.

Radhika Merchant's mother Shaila Merchant, Anant Amabni's mother-in-law

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. Shaila Merchant was married to Viren Merchant back in the 90s and gave birth to two daughters – Radhika and Anjali. Shaila Merchant is the mother-in-law of Anant Ambani.

Shaila Merchant is the Manager Director of Encore Healthcare Private Limited, a big-league pharmaceutical company. Shaila Merchant hails from Gujarat and completed her schooling in Mumbai. Shaila was recently seen alongside her daughter Radhika Merchant during her pre-wedding festivities at the Ambani residence in Mumbai.

Shloka Mehta's mother Mona Mehta, Akash Ambani's mother-in-law

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta is the daughter of a diamantaire, Russell Mehta, and Mona Mehta. Akash Ambani's mother-in-law Mona Mehta prefers to stay away from the media glare.

Mona Mehta is a jewelry designer and co-founder of Rosy Blue India (the company is involved in polishing diamonds and jewelry). Mona Mehta is the mother of three children. She also has an elder son, Viraj Mehta, who is married to Nisha Seth. Shloka also has an elder sister, Diya Mehta, who has tied the knot with Ayush Jatia.