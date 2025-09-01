Mom-to-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Skincare Routine: From desi nuskhe to healthy lifestyle

Want a glow like Parineeti Chopra? Here are her beauty tips, from desi nuskhe to a healthy lifestyle, to achieve radiant skin.

Mom-to-be Parineeti Chopra, beauty is not defined by makeup trends. To her, it is something much deeper, rooted in authenticity, self-acceptance, and inner health. In an interview with India Today, she expressed, 'When you’re genuinely authentic and at peace with yourself, that radiant glow emanates in a way that can never be imitated.'

A skincare routine that values simplicity

Despite her celebrity status, Parineeti’s skincare is simple; her daily ritual revolves around three essential steps, including cleansing, toning, and moisturising. For that extra touch of hydration, she adds a nourishing serum.

One thing she never skips is sunscreen. Whether it’s sunny, cloudy, or rainy, Parineeti makes sun protection non-negotiable.

The charm of desi nuskhe

Parineeti trusts the traditional remedies passed down through generations. Her nani introduced her to simple yet effective DIY treatments, many of which she continues to practice today.

For glowing skin, she relies on haldi and honey face packs. For hair, a coconut oil and methi mix keeps her locks healthy and strong. She also uses besan and milk packs to revive dull skin.

Skincare on the move

Life in the Bollywood means constant travel and long outdoor shoots, which can stress the skin. To tackle these, Parineeti follows a strict routine of double cleansing, intense hydration, and SPF protection.

She also carries facial mists and sheet masks in her travel kit for quick refreshment on hectic days. For her, skincare isn’t about quick fixes but about long-term nourishment and resilience.

Lifestyle habits that complement her glow

Parineeti maintains a wholesome lifestyle that supports her skin from the inside out. Hydration is her top priority; she drinks plenty of water or coconut water to keep her system refreshed.

Her diet is rich in fruits, nuts, and balanced meals that fuel her body with the right nutrients. She equally focuses on mental well-being. Meditation gives her time to relax, and treats stress management as an integral part of her beauty regimen.