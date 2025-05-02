The MET Gala 2025 will take place on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kiara Advani, who is all set to make her much-anticipated debut at the 2025 MET Gala, will be wearing a custom outfit by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. This is a big moment for Kiara, as it’s not just her MET Gala debut but also comes as she is expecting her first child with Sidharth Malhotra.

For her debut, Kiara’s outfit will showcase Gaurav Gupta’s signature sculptural style. The outfit will fit with the grand theme of the 2025 MET Gala, called ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.’ Fans are excited to see Kiara in this one-of-a-kind design that will make her stand out at the iconic event.

The news about Kiara’s MET Gala look first went viral through an Instagram post by Diet Sabya, the fashion watchdog known for sharing behind-the-scenes insights and unfiltered celebrity updates. The post revealed Kiara’s choice of Gaurav Gupta for the occasion, sparking widespread excitement and speculation.

There was some surprise over Kiara’s designer choice. Many expected her to choose famous designers like Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, or Tarun Tahiliani. But it is Gaurav Gupta who will dress her for this special occasion.

Kiara’s pregnancy has also been a topic of discussion. While some believe her pregnancy could be used for publicity, Kiara was initially unsure about attending the MET Gala while pregnant. However, she has now decided to embrace the chance to be part of this prestigious event.

Along with Kiara Advani, other Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are also attending the MET Gala. The event is sure to be full of glamour, with celebrities from both Hollywood and Bollywood.

The MET Gala 2025 will take place on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Kiara’s debut will surely be one of the highlights of the night, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her in Gaurav Gupta’s stunning creation.

