Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra turned heads at the Mumbai airport with their effortless style and undeniable charm. The soon-to-be parents were seen walking hand in hand, radiating happiness and making a strong case for stylish yet comfortable travel fashion. While Kiara embraced maternity chic, Sidharth kept it cool with his casual look.

Kiara chose a relaxed yet stylish co-ord set for her airport appearance. She donned a white, loose-fit shirt featuring a collared neckline, buttoned front, and full sleeves. The highlight of her outfit was the vibrant multicoloured floral print, adding a cheerful touch to the ensemble. She paired it with straight-fit white pants, creating the perfect blend of elegance and ease.

Keeping it minimal yet chic, Kiara completed her look with a pair of flats and a bright yellow handbag. She opted for a natural, no-makeup look, enhancing her features with subtle blush, nude lipstick, and mascara-coated lashes. Her hair, styled in soft waves and parted in the middle, added to the effortless charm of her look.

For fashion enthusiasts wanting to recreate Kiara’s look, her co-ord set is from the brand Nautanky and is priced at Rs 15,900. The breezy yet elegant outfit is a great pick for those who love stylish yet comfortable clothing.

Sidharth Malhotra’s laid-back style

Sidharth complemented Kiara’s stylish ensemble with a casual yet trendy outfit. He sported a blue T-shirt layered under an open-washed denim jacket, paired with loose-fitted beige pants. Adding a sporty edge, he finished off his look with a black cap and aviator sunglasses, keeping it effortlessly cool.

With Kiara’s maternity fashion already making waves, fans can’t wait to see more of her stunning looks in the months ahead.