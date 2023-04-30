Search icon
Mohini Ekadashi 2023: date, shubh muhurat, importance and other details

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha will start from 08.28 PM on April 30, 2023, and will end on May 1, 2023, at 10.09 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 02:17 PM IST

Mohini Ekadashi 2023

Ekadashi fast has been considered best in scriptures and Vedas. It is also described in many religious texts that the devotees who observe Ekadashi fast attain salvation after death. Please inform that Mohini Ekadashi fast will be observed on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh month. According to the Hindu calendar, this fast will be observed on 1st May 2023, a Monday. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Vishnu and Mother Lakshmi on this special day, all sorrows and pains go away and Lord Vishnu fulfills all the wishes of the seeker. Let us know, the auspicious time and importance of Mohini Ekadashi fast.

Mohini Ekadashi 2023 Shubh Muhurat 

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi date of Vaishakh Shukla Paksha will start from 08.28 PM on April 30, 2023, and will end on May 1, 2023, at 10.09 PM. According to Udaya Tithi, this fast will be observed on May 1, 2023, Monday. The time of fasting in Panchang has been fixed between 05.40 am to 08.19 am on May 2.

Mohini Ekadashi 2023 Yog

It has been told in the Panchang that on the day of Mohini Ekadashi fast, there will be shadow of Bhadra. On this day, from 09.22 in the morning till 10.09 the night, there will be Bhadrakal. At the same time, Ravi Yoga is also being created on this day, which will last from 05:41 in the morning to 05:51 in the evening.

Mohini Ekadashi 2023 fasting importance 

Mohini Ekadashi fast has been considered very important in the scriptures. On this day Shri Hari took the form of Mohini to kill the Asuras. That's why by worshiping Lord Vishnu on the day of Ekadashi fast, one gets freedom from all sins and victory over the enemy side. At the same time, keeping Ekadashi fast brings happiness and peace in the family and the seeker gets wealth, intelligence, wealth and knowledge.

