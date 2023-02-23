Models walk amid 2 lakh condom boxes on runway at Milan Fashion Week, pic goes viral | Photo: Instagram

The runway event on Wednesday at the beginning of Milan Fashion Week featured models navigating a massive mountain of condoms. During fashion week, the upscale clothing company Diesel debuted their new Summer/Spring 2023/24 denim clothing collection, which is inspired by freedom, pleasure, and experimentation.

To emphasise a safe-sex message to the audience, models walked around a pile of 200,000 Durex condom boxes. The highlight of the fashion show, as reported by Diesel, was an effort to raise both safe sex and the brand's new edition.

The brand's Instagram post stated, "Creative Director Glenn Martens explored Diesel’s core in his Fall Winter 2023 runway collection with moto denim, denim devore, distressed jersey and pop prints." It included images of the models posing in front of a mountain of condoms.

In April, Diesel plans to distribute 3,000 boxes of condoms at stores all around the world as part of the campaign. "At Diesel, we take playing seriously and enjoy it. fun, respect for one another, safety," Alan Martens, the creative director, stated in a release.

Models paraded down the catwalk wearing torn denim-on-denim outfits, ultra-low-rise jeans with transparent mesh lace, ripped satin dresses connected by sleek chains, puffer coats with huge designs, and overlarge denim short with knee-high boots.

Men donned grey pinstriped jackets and pants with visible folds and big hoods. "Freedom, pleasure, experimentation, play: Diesel stands for democracy, choice and sex positivity as a human right," said another post by the company that provided a glimpse of the runway presentation. From February 21 through February 27, 2023, Milan Fashion Week will take place.

READ | 'How Akshay Khanna falls in love in movies': Hilarious mimicry video goes viral, watch