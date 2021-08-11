Model, Manmeet Singh Gogna helping people through his talent and acting skills

The most attractive passion and industries of today’s youth are actors and models. As every coin has two sides, the entertainment world also has its own pros and cons, one side which attracts the youngsters to enter the industry is – Popularity, Stardom, Money, High profile lifestyle. These are some parameters that seem very glossy. Where common people are unaware of the other side – highly competitive, very long working hours, a lot of traveling, long hours standing for shooting, high critics, and very tricky for any outsider to hold its command in this huge ocean. To be an actor and model for a newcomer or we can say an outsider is very difficult, as there will be no support or guidance from anyone.

Though there are numerous people who have put their benchmark in this industry without any Godfather, they have survived only on the basis of their true talent and creative skills. Enthralling all the audiences through his unique and creative skill sets, Manmeet Singh Gogna is here to set himself on the grids of the entertainment industry. But the young talent from Amritsar did not lose hope and waited patiently for the right time.

He diverted his mind on another creative side, that is of craft and skills which kept him busy, content, calm and most importantly happy. And when unlock phase came back, he started his work more confidently and positively, and now shooting for his upcoming big project that will be announced soon. His other project which was on hold is all set now for release. ‘The Past’ actor happily expressed his feeling – “With my projects too gearing up for release I’m getting a feeling that my time will come now.”Manmeet is already a renowned personality of entertainment industry, and surely his upcoming projects will be a huge success. His patience, calmness, talent and hard work will surely give him desired results in future also. We hope he aces his game going further in the entertainment industry, Upwards and onwards!Manmeet Singh Gogna is one such true example of entertainment industry. He is a young talented actor and model. All he has achieved today is because of his hard work, passion and his confidence in himself which has propelled him to become a successful model and actor. He says “if a person is willing to do something in life, whatever it is, just focus on that perspective. When you try again and again and we succeed to our goal, then the celebration of success is more enjoyable.” His dream is to work with big brands and to act in different songs. ‘The Past’ actor was successfully working on his dream but the lockdown due to pandemic affected his upcoming four events of Modelling, which was ready for release and eventually went on hold and his other project also got affected.

Disclaimer- This is a Featured Article