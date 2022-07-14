Model Jennifer Pamplona who spent over Rs 4 crore to look like Kim Kardashian, pays Rs 94 lakh to ‘be herself’

Jennifer Pamplona/Instagram

Former Versace model who underwent cosmetic surgery to transform herself into a Kim Kardashian lookalike and spent about $600K (Rs 4,77,65,580 crore) is now paying $120K (Rs 95,56,500 crore) to resemble herself as she did before.

29-year-old Over the span of 12 years, Brazilian model Jennifer Pamplona underwent more than 40 cosmetic surgeries. She then came to the realisation that she preferred to be herself and was unhappy with the metamorphosis.

“People would call me a Kardashian and it started to get annoying. I had worked and studied and was a businesswoman. I had done all these things and had all these achievements in my personal life, but I was only being recognised because I looked like a Kardashian,” reports nypost.com.

Pamplona endured a painful "detransition" process once more after 12 years of agonising surgeries in an effort to undo the more than 40 plastic surgery procedures that had turned her into Kim Kardashian. When Pamplona was 17 years old, she underwent her first surgery. Kardashian was just starting to gain popularity at the time.

She gained a million Instagram followers thanks to her transformation into a Kardashian.

“I discovered that I was addicted to surgery and I wasn’t happy, I was putting filler in my face like I was in the supermarket,” admitted Pamplona.

“It was an addiction and I got into a cycle of surgery equals fame and money, I just lost control of everything. I went through a lot of hard times.”

Pamplona claimed that she now realised she had body dysmorphia and that she wanted to go back to her natural appearance after experiencing years of distress.

She found a physician in Istanbul who assisted her in returning to her previous appearance.