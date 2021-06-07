Model fakes travelling in business class, gets exposed by a co-passenger

Instagram influencer and model, Oceane EI Hilmer often posts about her luxurious life on social media. Hilmer enjoys a massive fan following of over 800k followers on Instagram. She shares pictures of her fine dining with friends and a lot more which makes netizens believe she is living a life of luxury.

Pictures that are gram-worthy are often contrasting to the reality of the people posting them. Pictures make us compare our livese with them and wish for the life we see on social media.

The model recently posted a picture of herself in a business class cabin before take off and captioned it, “Next stop- Monaco”. However, the shocking part is that she was faking being in the business class cabin while in reality travelling in economy class.

An eagle-eyed co-passenger recognised the model and secretly took a candid picture of her and posted it on Instagram which went viral.

Post the candid photo going viral, there were several memes made that trolled Hilmer. She is constantly being criticised for faking her luxurious life.

Twitter users are now comparing her to American singer, Bow Wow, who shared a photo of a private jet and told his followers he was travelling to New York, but was later seen on board of a packed commercial plane with other passengers.