For those far from home, Chhath Puja is a bittersweet reminder of devotion, family bonds, and the deep-rooted traditions that connect them to their heritage.

Babu Ji Gelthun Kelwa Kinaye, Patna Bajarwa Se Nemua Le Aaye

Father went to buy bananas, He brought lemons from the Patna market

Phalwa Se Babuni Bahangi Sajaye, Phalwa Ke Bharwa Se Lachkat Jaaye, Bahangi Lachkat Jaaye…

Babuni decorated the basket with fruits and flowers, The basket filled with fruits swung back and forth, The basket keeps swinging…

Paani Me Khada Hoke Varti, Maange Aashish Apaar, Maange Aashish Apaar

Standing in the water, devotees perform the ritual, They seek boundless blessings

Such songs in Maithili, Magahi, or Bhojpuri are played everywhere around this time of year, echoing with nostalgia and devotion. For many, this marks the arrival of Chhath Puja, a festival deeply rooted in Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and even Nepal. The divine significance of celebrating ‘Chhath’ can only truly be understood by Biharis, especially those who can’t return home for this festival. I, for one, am one of them, feeling that yearning for home, the Kharna prasad, and the peace of offering ‘arghya’ to Surya Dev or Lord Sun. It’s been ages since I last celebrated Chhath in my hometown, and for us Biharis, this isn’t just another festival – it’s a powerful way of connecting to our roots. It’s a call from our mothers, a devotion-filled, 36-hour fast where vratis (people who fast) pray for their families' well-being and the long lives of future generations.

This year, I feel a strong pull to go back, but circumstances aren’t in my favour, and it’s making my heart ache. It’s like a piece of my soul is missing, and I can’t shake this deep emotional longing. I miss the early morning rush for Paarun Parv, the anticipation building up to the first bite of warm ‘thekua’, and the collective energy of my family, all bound by love and faith. While I can’t be there physically, I hold tight to memories of celebrating this sacred festival with my loved ones.

To those unfamiliar with Chhath, it’s one of the most significant festivals celebrated by people from Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Its origins go back centuries, rooted in ancient Vedic traditions honouring Surya (the Sun God). Chhath Puja symbolises gratitude towards the sun, a life-giver, asking for its blessings for health, prosperity, and longevity. Through the centuries, it has grown to be one of the biggest festivals for Biharis, a tradition that connects us to our culture, our heritage, and our families.

The festival spans four days, each marked by a unique ritual. The first day is ‘Nahay Khay’, a day of purification where homes are cleaned, and a simple meal is prepared and eaten after bathing in a holy river. On the second day, ‘Kharna’, devotees observe a rigorous fast without water and break it only after the evening rituals, partaking in prasad such as rice pudding and ‘thekua’. Then comes the heart of Chhath, the third day’s ‘Sandhya Arghya’. As the sun begins to set, devotees offer prayers by the water, dressed in traditional attire. The atmosphere fills with devotional songs, and this day marks the height of the celebration. Finally, on ‘Paarun Parv’, the last day, families gather at dawn to offer ‘Usha Arghya’ to the rising sun, breaking their 36-hour fast afterward and sharing blessed prasad among family and friends.

“Chhath ke Bartiya nari, bhukhal piyasal…”

This line, meaning "The woman observing Chhath fasts, hungry and thirsty," reflects the devotion of those fasting. For 36 hours, they go without food or water, demonstrating faith that defies physical limitations. It’s no wonder that Chhath Puja is considered one of the toughest festivals globally. Beyond the rituals, the songs sung during Chhath carry an emotional significance, passed down for generations. These songs are more than music; they’re expressions of love, sacrifice, and devotion. From tales of the Sun God's blessings to the heartfelt cries of a mother praying for her children, these songs echo the festival's essence.

Chhath Puja is not just a festival but a living, breathing tradition that binds us. It’s one of the rare times in the year when families reunite, offering strength, devotion, and love in one beautiful celebration. While I may not be physically there, in my heart, I’ll always be by the water’s edge, offering ‘arghya’ to the sun, with my family and the Chhath songs filling my soul.