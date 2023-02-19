Missing Day 2023: Here's how to celebrate 6th day of Anti-Valentine's Week

Representational image

Happy Missing Day 2023 To tell how much you love your partner, you must have celebrated every special day of Valentine's Week, but if your partner is away from you or angry with you and you partner Want to tell how much you are miss them, then Missing Day is a golden opportunity for you. Yes, Missing Day is celebrated on the sixth day of Anti-Valentine Week i.e. 20 February. Apart from this, Missing Day is also very special for those people who have had a breakup or due to some misunderstanding, there has been bitterness in the relationship.

In fact, due to small mistakes, sometimes even without wanting, distances arise in the relationship and it can also become the reason for the breakup. In such a situation, the beautiful and memorable moments spent between the two partners can again help in bringing them closer. If for some reason your partner has gone away from you, but somewhere there is love for each other in their hearts, then on Missing Day, make it clear to them how much you are missing them. Know how you can express to your partner how much you are missing them.

1. Share good memories

If you have had a breakup with your partner and you are missing them, then you can share the good moments spent with each other on social media. By sharing memories of the time spent together on social media, you can tell them how much you still miss them. Knowing that you are missing her, she too will be forced to miss you.

2. Give best wishes for the future

There is no doubt that the breakup experience is very bitter, but you think well about them, showing your understanding. On Missing Day, you can tell them that you still miss them a lot by wishing them for the future. This will also create a good image of you in front of your ex and they will also remember you.

3. Make life beautiful

If your paths have separated from your partner and even today you still love him, then make your life more beautiful than before. Seeing this, your partner may regret and they may feel that there is still a lot left in their relationship, which both want to live together. If you are missing them on Missing Day, then definitely tell them that even after the breakup, you live every moment of your life happily.

4. It is also important to keep distance

You miss your ex a lot, but it does not mean that you bother them by calling or messaging again and again. If you do this then the situation can get worse. If you miss your partner and want them to miss you as much, keep a limited distance from them. In such a situation, they will feel lonely and they too will be forced to miss you.

5. It is also necessary to do this

If you want to express that you are missing your partner on Missing Day, then instead of sitting disappointed and sad, buy new clothes and get your makeover done. On Missing Day, share your photos in your new look on social media, when your partner sees your new photos, he will definitely remember you and the happy moments spent with you. With this, he will miss you and be desperate to come back to you.

Even if your partner comes back to you, do not tell them how much you missed them, rather try to know how much they missed you. This shows that the more you missed your partner, the more he missed you.