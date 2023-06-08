Miss World pageant to be held in India for the first time in 27 years, details inside

Manushi Chhillar was the last Indian woman to win Miss World

The Miss World pageant will be held in India this year, marking only the second time in the pageant’s seven decade history that it will be held in the country. The announcement was made by the Miss World Organization in a press conference in the national capital on Thursday afternoon. The 71st Miss World 2023 will be held later this year but the exact date and host city have not been announced yet.

Thepress conference, held at five star hotel in Delhi, was attended by Chairperson and CEO, Miss World Organization, Julia Morley, who said, ““I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago! We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.”

130 national representatives will take part in the 71st Miss World, the world’s oldest beauty pageant. Morley said that the pageant will be held over a month. The event will be organised by Miss World Limited and PME Entertainment. Jamil Saidi, Chairman, PME said, “The 71st Miss World Festival is in the most deserving country, to showcase this magnificent event. It enables representatives of 130 countries to come and experience Incredible India!”

Sini Shetty, who was crowned Miss India World last year, will be representing India at the peageant. Sini was present at the conference, alongside the reiging Miss World Karolina Bielawska of Poland.

The last time Miss World was held in India was way back in 1996, when Bangalore was the host city. 18-year-old Irene Skliva of Greece took home the title that year. Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, actor Aamir Khan, and businessman Vijay Mallya were among the judges.

India has given six Miss World winners in the history of the pageant, the first of whom was Reita Faria in 1996. Since then, the crown has been won by Aishwarya Rai in 1994, Diana Hayden in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999, and Priyanka Chopra in 2000. The last Indian to be crowned Miss World was Manushi Chhillar in 2017.