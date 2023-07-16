Headlines

Miss Earth India, Miss Universe Japan, G20 countries' leaders come together for Ladakh International Fashion Runway

Ladakh International Music Festival returns with a one-of-its-kind fashion show, Ladakh International Fashion Runway, at the world's highest motorable road, Umling La.

Lifestyle
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

Ladakh International Music Festival (LIMF) 2023 is returning with greater pomp and glory as the carnival brings to its audience a unique fashion show that will be held at the world's highest motorable road, Umling La, at 19,022 Ft, called the Ladakh International Fashion Runway.

Scheduled to happen between August 23 and September 3, the unique pageant will feature women leaders from G20 countries and guest countries. From different parts of the globe, Miss Universes, Worlds and Earths will shine a light on empowerment through the ideals of peace and friendship.

Those who would walk the ramp include 

 

Vanshika Parmar, Miss Earth, India

Giulia Ragazzini, Miss Earth, Italy
Lindsey Coffey, Miss Earth, USA
Yuumi Kato, Miss Universe, Japan
Luissa Burton, Miss Earth, United Kingdom
Annabella Fleck, Miss Earth, Germany
Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Miss World, Bangladesh among others. 

Tashi Gyalson, Chairman, of LAHDC ( Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council) noted how the varied fields of art and culture can come together to propagate fraternal feelings. "As unique as the initiative is, it is important to associate local values with worldly decisions. That is what we intend to do with Ladakh Arts and Entertainment Alliance. This Magnus opus will not only promote  Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam but also bring a strong message to the world to face love, peace and harmony. What an honour and a matter of immense pride for us to host this spectacular event in Ladakh."

Each of the models participating would bring half a kilo of sand from their respective country and post the event, they would mix the sand with concrete and put it into the readymade creative mould of VASUDHAIVA KUTUMBAKAM (A Monument) ONE EARTH-ONE FAMILY-ONE FUTURE at the highest altitude road in the world echoing the G20 spirit. 

“Our collaboration with the Indian Army and the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) has always been at the heart of this festival, enhancing its scale and impact each year,” said Sushil Chaudhary, co-founder of LAEA and founder of LIMF. “This year, we are excited to incorporate the new Ladakh Fashion Runway, making the event even more expansive and memorable.”

Pankaj Gupta, Director and Co-founder of LAEA, twice Guinness World Record achiever and the brain behind this one-of-a-kind fashion show shared, "It is time for India to stand up for what it truly believes in. Miss Worlds, Universes and Earths across the globe will participate in this Runway to celebrate and immortalize the Presidency of the G20 summit." He admitted that the event is their official attempt at finding a new spot in the Guinness World Book of Records. Attendees can expect a mix of powerful performances, stunning fashion, breathtaking scenery and a celebration of art, culture and community in the heart of the Himalayas.

 

