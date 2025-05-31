LIFESTYLE

Miss World 2025: Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri took the crown, know where India stands, check out the finalists

This year's Miss World is from Thailand, Opal Suchata, was crowned the 72nd Miss World at the glittering grand finale held at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

