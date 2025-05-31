Nandini Gupta won the 59th edition of Miss India World and is representing India in the Miss World 2025 competition, being held in Hyderabad.

The much-awaited grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant is going to be held on Saturday evening at the HITEX Exhibition Center in Hyderabad. After weeks of buzz and global excitement, 108 contestants from across the world are competing for the coveted Miss World crown.

Who is hosting Miss World 2025?

The star-studded finale will be co-hosted by Stephanie Del Valle, Miss World 2016, and popular Indian presenter Sachin Kumbhar. Adding a dose of glamour and entertainment to the evening, Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Ishaan Khatter will perform live, making the event even more dazzling.

Who will be representing India at Miss World 2025?

Nandini Gupta won the 59th edition of Miss India World and is representing India in the Miss World 2025 competition, being held in Hyderabad. Originally from Kota, Rajasthan, Nandini studied at St Paul Senior Secondary School in Kota and is now studying business management at Lala Lajpat Rai College in Mumbai.

Who will be the judges?

The panel of judges includes actor and renowned humanitarian Sonu Sood, who will be honoured with the prestigious Miss World Humanitarian Award. He will be joined by Sudha Reddy, who recently hosted the Beauty with a Purpose gala dinner. The panel of judges also includes Miss England 2014 Carina Turrell. The jury will be chaired, and the winner will be announced by Miss World President Julia Morley CBE.

How to watch Miss World 2025 live

The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant is taking place on May 31, 2025, at the Hitex Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. Kristina Piszkova, the reigning Miss World winner from the Czech Republic, will crown the winner as Miss World 2025 at the closing ceremony of the competition.

According to missworld.com, "For the first time, viewers around the world will be able to watch the event via national television in select countries or through the official Miss World pay-per-view platform www.watchmissworld.com, which is available in high definition," the report further states, adding, "In India, the event will be live-streamed by Sony Liv."

What time can you watch Miss World 2025 in India?

The Miss World 2025 grand finale is scheduled for Saturday, 1 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time Zone), which is Saturday, 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How many times has India won the Miss World crown?

India has won the Miss World title six times.

Rita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden 1997, Manushi Chillar (2017), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chillar (2017), the last Indian to win the Miss World title.

