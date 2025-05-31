The air in Hyderabad is thick with anticipation as the 72nd Miss World competition reaches its thrilling final stage. The most challenging part of the contest, the interview round, has already begun with the top 40 contestants from around the globe. Among them is India’s very own Nandini Gupta, whose journey has captured the hopes and hearts of the entire nation.

This year, the coveted Miss World crown is unlike any before. Crafted with 1,770 dazzling diamonds totalling 175.49 carats and set in 18-carat white gold, it is valued at nearly three crores. The crown’s striking blue sapphires symbolise peace, understanding and loyalty, adding a deeper meaning to its beauty. But the rewards do not stop there. The winner will also take home a cash prize of Rs 1.15 crore, surpassing last year’s amount. However, Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World, reminds us that the true prize lies beyond riches, as it is the opportunity to become a global ambassador for humanitarian causes because the pageant celebrates not just beauty but meaningful social service.

Who is representing India?

Nandini Gupta, a 22-year-old from Kota, Rajasthan, carries the spirit of her humble roots into this international spotlight. Daughter of a farmer who owns 200 bighas of land in Bhandahera village, she rose to fame after winning the Femina Miss India title in 2023. Having studied at St Paul Senior Secondary School, Kota, she is currently pursuing a business management degree at Lala Lajpat Rai College in Mumbai. Her talent shone brightly when she won the Asia and Oceania region in the Top Model Challenge, securing her place in the quarter-finals.

Julia Morley spoke highly of Nandini’s journey, saying, “Nandini has won the Top Model event and is making a remarkable contribution to social work. Although she missed some events, her performance in the interview round and finale will be crucial. I am confident she will shine.”

The finale is set for May 31 at Hyderabad’s Hitex Exhibition Center, kicking off at 10 pm. The top 40 contestants will showcase their elegance in a ramp walk, cultural performances and a high-stakes question and answer round. The winner will be crowned at 1 a.m., concluding this grand celebration of talent and purpose.

Adding a touch of Bollywood glamour to the proceedings, actor Sonu Sood is among the 11 jury members. The judges will carefully assess the contestants’ interviews over three days from May 28 to 30 to select the top 5 finalists, though their names will remain a secret until the night of the finale. The world watches eagerly as Nandini and her fellow contestants step closer to the ultimate crown and a chance to make a difference on the global stage.