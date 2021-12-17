Miss World 2021 postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases – Details inside

Due to the health and safety concerns of candidates, staff, crew, and the general public, the global broadcast finale of Miss World 2021 has been temporarily postponed in Puerto Rico. According to a statement issued by the organisers on Miss World's official Instagram, the finals will be rescheduled at the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot within the next 90 days. The organisers of the Miss World 2021 event have decided to postpone the globally aired finale after meeting with the virologists and medical specialists engaged to oversee the event and consulting with the Puerto Rico Health Department.

“We are very much looking forward to the return of our contestants, (who we have grown to know and love), to compete for the Miss World crown” said Julia Morley, CEO of Miss World Ltd.

Additional safety procedures were introduced as of Wednesday in the best interests of the participants, production team, and viewers, with the awareness that the event raised hazards on the stage and in the dressing room, according to the statement. However, after speaking with health officials and specialists, the decision to postpone was taken when additional positive cases were verified Thursday morning.

According to medical professionals, the next step is immediate quarantine, pending monitoring and further testing in accordance with best procedures in such instances. Contestants and related staff will only return to their home countries once they have been cleared by health officials and advisors.

Manasa Varanasi will represent India at the 70th Miss World pageant. Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica, the current Miss Universe, will crown the new Miss Universe.

Manasa, who is 23 years old, was crowned Miss India World 2020. She was born in the city of Hyderabad. She works as a financial data exchange analyst.