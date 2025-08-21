Miss Universe India 2025 Manika Vishwakarma’s most glamorous looks that leave fans in awe

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu finds her Ahem, gets married to Varunn Jain, shares photo with emotional note: 'We were two friends, now..'
LIFESTYLE
Manika Vishwakarma, crowned Miss Universe India 2025, stuns with beauty, intellect, and elegance. From evening gowns to traditional bridal attire, her five striking looks leave fans in awe.
Manika Vishwakarma, 22, from Rajasthan, is crowned Miss Universe India 2025. She's a final-year student of Political Science and Economics, showcasing both beauty and brains. Her Instagram showcases her elegant and fearless style, impressing fans with glamorous appearances.
Manika wowed everyone during the competition when she stepped out in a glittering cocktail gown. The sparkling outfit highlighted her tall frame, and her confident walk was pageant-perfect. It was a reminder of how effortlessly she blends poise with modern fashion.
Manika is a trained classical dancer who loves fashion that speaks of grace and timeless beauty. Her corset-style blouse paired with a flowing skirt in neutral shades was a vintage-inspired look that exuded royalty.
One of her most talked-about looks was the South Indian bridal attire. Draped in a traditional sari and adorned with temple jewellery. What made the look even more special was the natural glow on her face, completed with dewy makeup. Her look was a perfect mix of tradition and charm.
Manika also stunned in a beautifully embroidered pink lehenga paired with heavy jewellery. This look was perfect for festivities. She carried the outfit with the ease of a true queen, dazzling her fans and proving her versatility in Indian wear.
Manika wears a bold and elegant off-shoulder black mini dress. The deep neckline adds drama, while minimal jewellery and sleek hair highlight her confidence. This look reflects her modern, global appeal, perfect for red carpet events.