Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's weight loss transformation takes internet by storm, photos go viral

When Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned Miss Universe 2021, she made every Indian proud. People from all around the world were astounded to witness the stunning young lady boldly answering questions on the stage of the world's largest beauty pageant.



The Miss Universe winner recently returned to India for the first time after being crowned Miss Universe. After visiting many social parties, she was seen walking the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, where she became a showstopper for designers Shivan and Narresh. Some mocked Miss Universe for her weight gain, while others loved her poise and grace.

However, the 21-year-old disclosed that she suffers from celiac disease, which causes her to gain weight.

She told ANI, "Nobody knows about my celiac disease where I cannot eat wheat and other edible items. Also if there is a change in place then the body tends to show a certain difference. If one goes to Punjab or any other place then he tends to gain weight or see changes. The same happened to me. I went to New York which was completely new for me."

Harnaaz has evidently lost weight in the days since, as seen by her photos. Despite any weight gain or loss, the winner of the beauty contest was and continues to be stunning.

Harnaaz was born in Punjab and was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021, making the entire country happy. The beauty queen, who has already appeared in two Punjabi films, aspires to work in Hindi cinema in the near future.



In an interview with DNA, Harnaaz had shared that she looks up to actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. She said, "Priyanka Chopra has been one of my favourite inspirational actors. The way she has created her own brand, the way she has left everything out and she is always focused. She has been working so hard and her attitude has always remained the same. So, that really makes me feel that if she can go places with her hard work, so even I must work hard and inspire other girls because she has inspired me. And now, it is my time to inspire others too."