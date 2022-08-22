Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Pushpa star Allu Arjun at New York's India Day parade

Harnaaz Sandhu fan page/Instagram

Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud in December 2021 when she was crowned Miss Universe and on Sunday, August 21, the beauty queen once again made our nation proud when she represented India at the India Day Parade in New York and stunned everyone in a shimmering saree.

The Pushpa star Allu Arjun was the Grand Marshal at the annual event in the city of New York and he attended the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha Reddy. The Telugu star met Harnaaz at the event and now videos are going viral in which both the celebrities are seen interacting with each other.

In one of the videos, Sandhu, who became the third Indian to win the Miss Universe crown after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, was seen making a speech in which she said, "This is a tribute to everyone who sacrificed to get Independence for our country. Let's together unite and make our country more proud. Shukriya."

For the unversed, India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on August 15 this year and the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut joined forces to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, i.e. 75 years of India's Independence in a grand manner.



Meanwhile, recently Upasana Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show fame filed a lawsuit against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The actress, who was last seen in the web series Masoom alongside Boman Irani, alleged that Harnaaz broke her promise to promote her Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange. She even said that she owes a loan of Rs 1 crore and 60 lakhs and finds the beauty diva responsible for the same.