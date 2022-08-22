Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Pushpa star Allu Arjun at New York's India Day parade

Miss Universe was the Special Guest at the New York India Day parade while Allu Arjun was the Grand Marshal at the annual event.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu poses with Pushpa star Allu Arjun at New York's India Day parade
Harnaaz Sandhu fan page/Instagram

Harnaaz Sandhu made India proud in December 2021 when she was crowned Miss Universe and on Sunday, August 21, the beauty queen once again made our nation proud when she represented India at the India Day Parade in New York and stunned everyone in a shimmering saree.

The Pushpa star Allu Arjun was the Grand Marshal at the annual event in the city of New York and he attended the India Day Parade with his wife Sneha Reddy. The Telugu star met Harnaaz at the event and now videos are going viral in which both the celebrities are seen interacting with each other.

In one of the videos, Sandhu, who became the third Indian to win the Miss Universe crown after Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta, was seen making a speech in which she said, "This is a tribute to everyone who sacrificed to get Independence for our country. Let's together unite and make our country more proud. Shukriya."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by harnaz sandhu fp (@harnaz__sandhu__fanpg)

For the unversed, India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on August 15 this year and the Federation of Indian Associations of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut joined forces to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, i.e. 75 years of India's Independence in a grand manner.

READ | Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu raises temperature at Miss South Africa 2022 in bodycon gown with plunging neckline

Meanwhile, recently Upasana Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show fame filed a lawsuit against Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The actress, who was last seen in the web series Masoom alongside Boman Irani, alleged that Harnaaz broke her promise to promote her Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange. She even said that she owes a loan of Rs 1 crore and 60 lakhs and finds the beauty diva responsible for the same.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.