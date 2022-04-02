Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu hits back at trolls, talks about women empowerment

Recently, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has been trolled for gaining weight. Netizens have been targeting Harnaaz for different reasons, one is gaining weight and the other is her comment on ‘hijab’.

She has now talked about people who body shamed her at one of the events. The official page of Miss Universe has uploaded the video of the same. In the video, she can be heard saying that he knows a lot of people have been trolling her. However, she feels that she can encourage people in this situation and tell them if she can feel gorgeous, so you can also feel beautiful.

For the unversed, Harnaaz was hospitalized 3 days before participating in the world’s biggest beauty pageant Miss Universe. She had revealed that her mother had asked to participate this time. In one of the interviews, she had said that she was admitted to the hospital 3 days before participating in Miss Universe. It was at that time that she came to know that she is allergic to gluten. She didn't know this before and this is the reason why sometimes your weight increases.

Hailing from Punjab, Harnaaz made the entire nation proud when she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2021. The beauty queen, who has already worked in two Punjabi films, hopes to enter the Hindi film industry soon. In an interview with DNA, Harnaaz had shared that she looks up to actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra. She said, "Priyanka Chopra has been one of my favourite inspirational actors. The way she has created her own brand, the way she has left everything out and she is always focused. She has been working so hard and her attitude has always remained the same. So, that really makes me feel that if she can go places with her hard work, so even I must work hard and inspire other girls because she has inspired me. And now, it is my time to inspire others too."