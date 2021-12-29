Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu gives savage response to those saying she won because of her 'pretty face'

After a gap of 21 years, Punjab's Harnaaz Sandhu brought back the Miss Universe crown to India and gave the citizens a reason to cheer and be proud of. India had earlier won the coveted crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz has now joined the league of these incredible women.

Now, in a recent interview, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu reacted to people who said that she won the crown only because she has a 'pretty face'.

Dismissing that it was the only reason she won the beauty pageant while speaking with Mid-Day, Harnaaz said, "There are a lot of people who say [I] won because [I] have a pretty face. But I know the amount of effort that went behind it. Instead of indulging in arguments, I'd rather work hard to make them realise [my worth]. This is the stereotype that I want to break. This [win] is a lot like an Olympic [win]. When we appreciate a sports person who represents the country, why can't we [appreciate] beauty pageant winners? However, mindsets are changing, and I am happy to be breaking stereotypes already."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu also shared her excitement for what lies ahead in her journey and talked about venturing into Bollywood.

Harnaaz, who already has two upcoming Punjabi films in her kitty, hopes to venture into Bollywood sometime soon. "I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I do not want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters that break stigmas and stereotypes around who women are and what all they can do," Harnaaz told ANI.

While Harnaaz has carved her name in history, she believes she is just another "desi girl".

"Apart from my passions -- modelling and acting, I am very fond of gardening because I have always been close to nature, and I also enjoy cooking. So I am just another normal, like a desi girl, I would say," she added.

Further, Harnaaz shared that she loves to be around people."I like spending time with others because I get to learn a lot from others, and this is life -- when we support each other and learn from each other," she signed off.