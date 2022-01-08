'This is what I woke up to': Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu enjoys her first snow in NYC, drops video - WATCH

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu is making headlines yet again. After a video of her stepping into her New York home went viral recently, now, Harnaaz is giving fans a glimpse of how she's enjoying her stay in New York City.

Enjoying her first snow in NYC, Harnaaz Sandhu took to Instagram to drop a video talking about how she woke up to the view. Seen excited about snow all around her, Harnaaz is seen playing with he first of many snowfalls to come in her lifetime.

In the video, Harnaaz is seen clad in a hooded black puffer jacket featuring paired with gloves and a face mask. The 21-year-old captioned the post, "The first of many! captured by @swanbirdnyc @missuniverse @missdivaorg."

Check out the video below:



Earlier, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu had shared her excitement for what lies ahead in her journey and also talked about venturing into Bollywood.

Harnaaz, who already has two upcoming Punjabi films in her kitty, hopes to venture into Bollywood sometime soon. "I hope to see myself there because that has always been my passion, but I do not want to be a normal actress. I want to be an actress who is very influential, who chooses strong characters that break stigmas and stereotypes around who women are and what all they can do," Harnaaz told ANI.

While Harnaaz has carved her name in history, she believes she is just another "desi girl". "Apart from my passions -- modelling and acting, I am very fond of gardening because I have always been close to nature, and I also enjoy cooking. So I am just another normal, like a desi girl, I would say," she added.

Further, Harnaaz shared that she loves to be around people. "I like spending time with others because I get to learn a lot from others, and this is life -- when we support each other and learn from each other," she signed off.

Harnaaz, 21, brought home the Miss Universe crown after 21 years. India had earlier won the coveted crown twice with Sushmita Sen bagging the title in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000. Harnaaz has now joined the league of these incredible women.