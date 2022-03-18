Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu celebrates her first Holi after historic win, netizens call her 'gorgeous'

Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu had made India proud for bringing the crown to the country. Now, she showcased the colours of India and shared the Holi celebration in the digital world. The Miss Universe Instagram page posted a video in which we see gorgeous Sandhu throwing colours and enjoying the festival. We also see some close-up shots of Harnaaz, and the colour spots on her face will make your heart skip a beat.

Check out the video

Well, Harnaaz is certainly taking India and the Indian customs to the world map. In another video shared by the Miss Universe Instagram, Sandhu explains the historic significance of Holi, and also the meaning of every colour.

Here's the video

Both videos left Harnaaz fans stunned. They were smitten by her beauty and went on to tag her as 'gorgeous.' One of the users said, "Happy holi Sherni." While another netizen confessed his feeling and said, "I love you." A user commented, "She looks so golu moluuu." While another netizen added, "You are beautiful, you deserve to be happy like in this video no matter what." Harnaaz has returned to the country, and this video gives a sneak-peek to her Holi celebration at home.

After winning the title, in our exclusive interaction, Harnaaz talked about her views on supporters and opposers, she said, " I think everyone who either uplifts you or suppresses you through their comments or anything, they all are supporters according to me, because all are taking out their valuable time, and showcasing their advice or just commenting about something they believe in. And everybody has the right to say what they believe in. And it is just upon me how I want to take those comments and I have the ability to have a positive outlook towards difficult circumstances or maybe comments. And I know what to ignore and what to focus on. My family, my friends and the whole Miss Diva organisation has been so kind, so respectful, and always made me feel stronger and I think that is what really means to me at the end of the day."